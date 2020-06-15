Tech NewsGamingHow to?Smart Gadgets
How to connect a Stadia controller to play in streaming from the mobile

By Brian Adam
As you know, Google wants to become part of the video game industry to compete with Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, Valve, etc., and far from launching a console as such, or He opted for what he is best at, streaming, the cloud and stuff. So the result of that attempt is called Stadia and for some weeks now it has been possible to play it from the screen of our Android mobile phones.

Stadia image on an Android smartphone.

And is that, for now, not all models are supported and only a few brands can play in real-time these games with really good quality. At the moment, this is the list, although it seems that it will grow in the near future:

  • Pixel 2, 2XL, 3, 3XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4 and 4XL
  • Samsung S8, S8 +, S8 Active and Note 8
  • Samsung S9, S9 + and Note 9
  • Samsung S10, S10 +, Note 10 and Note 10+
  • Samsung S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra
  • OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro
  • Asus ROG Phone and ROG Phone II
  • Razer Phone and Razer Phone II

Let’s connect an official controller

Stadia has an official gamepad that works interchangeably with the smartphone, a computer through Chrome or with the TV, thanks to a Chromecast Ultra, but we are going to use it with our phone. What do we need? Well, a USB-C to USB-C cable, to connect it directly to the terminal. The moment you do it, you will receive a message on the screen announcing that it has already been detected and it asks you if you want that every time you plug it in, the Stadia app appears.

It is recommended to say yes, to speed up the games in the future. Then the app will open to play and we will see a gamepad-shaped icon at the top right. Press it if you want to confirm that the Stadia remote is linked to the phone. If we blindly trust that it will be, it simply remains to choose the screen where we want to play.

Connect stadia remote control to a smartphone.

In that selector that you see just below the play, it is possible to choose where to play. If you have a Chromecast Ultra you can select it there so that it starts on television, but since we want to play on the smartphone, we leave the option “This screen”. Now you just have to press the huge red start button that you see just below the logo of (in this case) Destiny 2.

The only thing you should worry about from now on is hitting your enemies, although it is also true that We recommend some type of support to leave your phone fixed to the table and not to move too much.

