How to configure Telegram to use less storage space on an Android mobile

Messaging and social media apps are authentic storage black holes. Over time, everything you send and receive in them ends up taking up space on your mobile, to such an extent that even Google has had to take action on the matter. In Telegram, it is not as serious as in other applications, although it can also grab much of your storage.

If you use Telegram and you have noticed that the application is eating up much of the storage available on your mobile, here we will tell you how you can configure Telegram to avoid it. In this way, you can control how much space Telegram uses, without having to give up your valuable files, photos and videos sent and received.

Telegram, don’t eat my storage

How much does your Telegram occupy? The answer depends on how much you use it. The application itself is around 60 MB these days, to which we must add data and cache. If you’re on many channels where multimedia content is shared frequently, the size of this cache can increase quite a bit.

If you want to limit it, the Telegram options allow you to set how long do you want to keep the multimedia on your mobile, as well as clear the cache from the application. Neither of these two options deletes the photos or videos from Telegram, which are still available in the app’s cloud (and are re-downloaded if you go back to the messages where they were sent).

To configure the storage use of Telegram on Android, you must open the application panel and tap Adjustments. Then enter Data and storage and lastly tap on Storage usage.

Here are the two settings related to Telegram storage usage. The first is at the top of the whole and is called Preserve multimedia. You can choose from 3 days to unlimited (the default option) and determines that the photos and videos older than what is specified here will be deleted from the mobile to free up storage unless you access them.

Thus, if you set the option to 1 week, the photos you received more than a week ago will be deleted from the mobile, but they will still be available in the Telegram cloud. So if you go back in the chat the photos will be reloaded and you don’t lose them.

The second option is Clear Telegram cache, which opens a panel where you are told what type of cache Telegram has stored on your mobile at the moment: photos, videos, files, music, voice messages and others. You can check to delete all or just some, by checking and unchecking the boxes. As in the previous case, the cache is deleted from your mobile, but everything will continue to be available -pre-download- if you go back in the chat.

In summary, these are the steps you must follow to configure Telegram storage usage on an Android mobile: