How to choose a graphics card for a PC: tips and shopping guide with the 11 best models of all prices

When renovating a PC, the graphics card is one of the most important elements if your aspiration is to use the PC to play. If you are in that situation and want to know which card to buy and how to choose it properly, we have prepared our graphics card buying guide with tips and the 11 best models that you can currently buy according to your budget and needs.

Buying a graphics card: what you need to know

Before launching to dive between prices or graphics card specifications to renew your PC it is essential that you take a first step consisting of checking the compatibility of your current equipment. And it’s not just about connectors.

The power supply, motherboard and PCI slots are the first elements to check compatibility with the future graphics card of our dreams

The first thing you should observe in your current equipment is the issue of size, connections and configuration. The question of size is so basic that we could inadvertently forget about it: current graphics cards are considerable in size and may not have a place within the tangle of current components that we have connected to our motherboard. The most complete models, for example, usually require the space of two PCIe slots and also due to their dimensions we must ensure that they are compatible with the current PC case.

Another direct check would be the power supply . Depending on the model we choose, the most powerful cards today are avid consumers of energy and need a source that provides it because they are not powered by the connection port but have dedicated power connectors. And mindful of the number of 6/8 pin connections we have available for the most powerful graphics.

In the event that the graphics card of our dreams is not compatible with the previous components, the renewal of the PC should include more elements.

The graphics card is not alone in the PC

The desire to have the best graphic performance faces the reality of the budget we have and the fact that the graphics card is not the only component of our video/photo work or gaming system. Finding the right balance will depend on numerous factors.

In many cases, renewing the graphics card usually means investing a significant amount to adapt other components to the future reality of our PC.

It is useless to acquire a high-end card if neither memory nor processor are balanced and will complement the new beast of the team. Even the monitor can be a bottleneck that needs updating.

It will be necessary to assess whether investing in a graphic to play 4K without having a monitor with which to take advantage of that extra is something we want to do thinking about the future (where we will buy a new monitor) or on the contrary, without planning to renew the monitor, It will be an expense of money that we will not take advantage of and that should be reserved for a future purchase.

When choosing a graphics card, keep in mind that there are other components, from the processor to the monitor, that make up the complete system When choosing a graphics card, keep in mind that there are other components, from the processor to the monitor, that make up the complete system

Finally, and perhaps it is the most important thing when buying a graphics card to renew our PC, we must be as clear as possible about the objective and use that we will give to our PC with the new graphics card. The decision on the resolution to which we aspire to play and what frame rate per second we want in a sustained manner will be the starting point for choosing the best graphics card.

Models of previous generations that have dropped in price or not high ranges are good options if they fit our real needs in a few years time.

What to look at in the specifications of a graphics card

Once you are clear about the compatibility of your current equipment and the needs that you are going to want to cover, it is time to start comparing graphics cards. But, what should I look for when choosing the best option according to my interests?

If your aspiration is to have the best graphics to play in the long term, you should go to the latest generation and the most advanced model that you can afford within the requirements you are looking for and your budget. The jumps between generations are usually substantial both in terms of performance and consumption, so the generation we are talking about is key.

But it should be noted that the difference in performance between the best model of a generation and the card of the previous range may not correspond proportionally to the price jump. There are also differences between rival models of equivalent ranges from AMD or Nvidia.

Power and speed of a graphics card

In each model of graphics card, there are innumerable characteristics that mark the power and performance of it. The most direct is the gross power TFLOPS, the CUDA cores or the speed/frequency of operation.

If you compare this data within the same generation, you can have a basic global view of the performance level of each model. In all three cases a higher frequency number, TFLOPS or CUDA nuclei indicate a more powerful model.

With new generations of graphics cards like the Nvidia RTX, there are new indicators for specific performance sections. This is the case of the Nvidia RTX with Turing architecture, in which we now have measurements of giga-rays per second (ray-tracing power) and RTX-OPS, a kind of summary of the main operations of the graphics card. It is, therefore, necessary to review and compare more sections, in these cases the Tensor Cores and the RT Cores.

The amount and type of memory on graphics cards

Although the gross power will mark a good part of the decision when choosing a new graphics card for our PC, another value to which we must pay attention is the type of memory included in the card and its bandwidth (measured in GB / s).

In addition to the amount of memory of a graph, you have to look at the bandwidth of the graph

And watch out because a graphics card with the same graphics processor can vary in performance and price depending on the amount of memory associated with the specific version we are going to buy.

The memory section is one of the most different between manufacturers and ranges, and the current fight between Nvidia and AMD is partly in the use of the HBM / HBM2 type by the latter, and Nvidia’s preference for GDDR5 / GDDR5X / GDDR6. Typically, the HBM type is present in the higher range and the GDDR in the lower ones.

Connectors, power and video outputs

The following specifications or characteristics to value and compare graphics cards are simpler. They have to do with the consumption, cooling, connectors or video outputs that they offer to the user.

If we refer to food and consumption, the way in which it must be connected depends on the range. We can find cards that are powered directly from the connection slot while current high-end cards usually have their own power connections (we must check to have free connectors in the power supply)

This MSI-customized model of the GTX 1050 does not require extra power from the source and is also quite compact. This MSI-customized model of the GTX 1050 does not require extra power from the source and is also quite compact.

The figure that marks the maximum consumption, overclocking possibilities and power requirements, as in processors, is the TDP. And watch out for the standard cooling systems because the full-performance noise of the graphics card will depend on them.

Regarding the outputs and connectors, we must pay special attention to whether there is the capacity to use more than one monitor, the maximum resolution allowed, as well as the compatibility or the connectors available.

Manufacturer Editions and SLI

With each presentation of the graphics cards of the two giants AMD and Nvidia, hardware manufacturers complete the reference models with custom editions in different aspects and which often include interesting improvements.

The most common and that are not mere appearance (such as lighting and customization) have to do with cooling, connections/outputs, power and even speed thanks to standard overclocking values. Here you must assess whether the extra price is relevant to the use you are going to make of this improved graph.

The same graphics card can be very different depending on the version of each manufacturer The same graphics card can be very different depending on the version of each manufacturer

In some specific cases, the user of a PC intended for video editing or 3D creation needs a graphic configuration made up of more than one dedicated card. They are the ones who should look for cards compatible with crossfire or SLI technologies, depending on whether we are referring to AMD or Nvidia models.

Details such as Ansvid by Nvidia, which allows you to move freely around a scene to take “photographs” within the game, have very specific uses, but they should not be left out. Details such as Ansvid by Nvidia, which allows you to move freely around a scene to take “photographs” within the game, have very specific uses, but they should not be left out.

Finally, and if you are looking for something very specific, you should pay attention to the proprietary technologies of each manufacturer. Freesync, Ansel, Game Stream and others similar are added that, although they are not at the level of what you should look first of all on a graphics card, it can be of value.

Which graphics card to choose for a PC: 11 recommended models

Having reviewed the highlights that we must take into account before buying a graphics card to renew our PC, it is time to focus on the best models currently available on the market and organized according to our budget and range.

For each range of prices, we have selected models varied in characteristics and prices to suit the majority of users as well as matching solutions from AMD and Nvidia in case, due to the technology of your monitor (AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync), you need a card of a specific brand to get the most out of it.

Best graphics cards under 150 euros

If your budget to buy a new graphics card is very tight and the integrated graphics of the new Intel processors or the combined solutions of AMD are insufficient, there are some recommended models that, in general, will allow you to play with 1080p quality (even in Ultra mode) to many current games with an average image rate of at least 30 fps and up to 60 fps in some cases.

MSI Radeon RX 570 Armor 4G OC

AMD has a very powerful input and media range of graphics in performance/price ratio. The queen of its catalogue currently if you do not want to spend a lot of money is the Radeon RX 580, although there are many different versions and prices vary in a very short time. If you can find it for less than 150 euros, it is the best option for that price.

Currently, we can get for less than 150 euros the MSI Radeon RX 570 Armor 4G OC that combines a good construction that emphasizes cooling with 4 GB of GDDR5 memory and a contained consumption.

MSI RADEON RX 570 ARMOR 4G OC GRAPHICS PROCESSOR AMD Radeon RX 570 MEMORY 4 GB GDDR5 MEMORY BUS 256 bits VIDEO OUTPUTS DisplayPort 1.4 x 3, HDMI 2.0bx 1, DVI x 1 RECOMMENDED POWER SUPPLY 450 watts DIMENSIONS 246 x 130 x 39 mm PRICE 148 euros

If due to the usual fluctuations in graphics prices, this version of the RX 570 escapes your budget, a very interesting option, also with 4 GB of GDDR5 memory, would be the XFX RX 570 for 139 euros.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Nvidia also has in its catalogue a graphics card capable of offering us good 1080p results with the majority of games on the market with a minimum of 30 fps and an affordable price. The Ti model of the veteran GeForce 1050, specifically the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050 Ti construction, comes with 4 GB of memory but is especially interesting because it does not require external power since it takes it directly from the motherboard. It is also fairly quiet in operation and the manufacturer recommends a power of only 300 W.

GIGABYTE GEFORCE GTX 1050 TI GRAPHICS PROCESSOR GeForce GTX 1050 Ti MEMORY 4 GB GDDR5 MEMORY BUS 128 bit VIDEO OUTPUTS DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, HDMI 2.0bx 1, DVI x 1 RECOMMENDED POWER SUPPLY 300 watts DIMENSIONS 246 x 130 x 39 mm PRICE 143 euros

Best graphics cards up to 350 euros

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER

If you can stretch the budget a bit more, the previous Nvidia graphics card has a very well balanced evolution for just a little more out of pocket. The Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER Windforce OC with 4 GB of GDDR6 memory is a well-cooled graphics card with which to take advantage of the improvements of the Turing architecture without going over the price. You need a source of at least 350W and use 6-pin power.

GIGABYTE GEFORCE GTX 1650 SUPER WINDFORCE OC GRAPHICS PROCESSOR GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER MEMORY 4 GB GDDR6 MEMORY BUS 128 bit VIDEO OUTPUTS DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, HDMI 2.0bx 1, DVI x 1 RECOMMENDED POWER SUPPLY 350 watts DIMENSIONS 330 x 235 x 6 mm PRICE 187 euros

Asus Dual Radeon RX 5500 XT EVO OC

Under the AMD umbrella, there is also a next-generation graphics solution for those seeking the latest from the hardware company. This Radeon RX 5500 XT, although with slightly higher consumption, offers performance on par with the previous Nvidia solution. This is the most powerful solution for this graphic, with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, perfect for those who aspire to play 1080p at 60 fps rates.

ASUS DUAL RADEON RX 5500 XT EVO OC GRAPHICS PROCESSOR Radeon RX 5500 XT MEMORY 8 GB GDDR6 MEMORY BUS 128 bit VIDEO OUTPUTS DisplayPort 1.4 x 3, HDMI 2.0b RECOMMENDED POWER SUPPLY 450 watts DIMENSIONS 242 x 130 x 49 mm PRICE 239 euros

MSI GeForce RTX 2060 Ventus XS OC

For a little more than the GTX 1660 XC, which now has a price of around 300 euros, we can get an RTX card from Nvidia and the advantages, among others, of Ray Tracing. The model that we recommend is the version with 6 GB of GDDR6 memory of the MSI GeForce RTX 2060 Ventus XS OC graphics card, model with overclocking and reinforced cooling that will allow us to play current titles with rates above 60 fps at 1440p and around 30 fps in 4K games. In addition, for these benefits, the official consumption of 160 W is quite successful.

MSI GEFORCE RTX 2060 VENTUS XS OC GRAPHICS PROCESSOR GeForce RTX 2060 MEMORY 6 GB GDDR6 MEMORY BUS 192 bits VIDEO OUTPUTS DisplayPort 1.4 x 3, HDMI 2.0b RECOMMENDED POWER SUPPLY 500 watts DIMENSIONS 216 x 132 x 42 mm PRICE 349 euros

Best graphics cards up to 600 euros

Sapphire Nitro + Radeon RX 5700 XT

In the price range below 600 euros, the Radeon RX 5700 XT has shown in benchmarks that, if we do not aspire to get the most out of Ray Tracing right now, its performance is on par overall with the RTX 2060 and 2070 SUPER, but with a significantly lower price, as in the case of this Sapphire Nitro + Radeon RX 5700 XT version with which we can get to play in 4K exceeding 40-50 fps in many current and demanding titles.

SAPPHIRE NITRO + RADEON RX 5700 XT 8GB GDDR6 GRAPHIC PROCESSOR AMD Radeon RX 5700 MEMORY 8 GB GDDR6 MEMORY BUS 256 bits VIDEO OUTPUTS DisplayPort 1.4 x 2, HDMI 2.0bx 2 RECOMMENDED POWER SUPPLY 650 watts DIMENSIONS 306 x 135 x 49 mm PRICE 469 euros

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 FTW GAMING

If in addition to gross performance what we are looking for in a graphics card is good construction, extras everywhere and an exclusive touch, some versions of manufacturers provide it at the cost of even double the price of the reference model. This is the case of this EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 FTW GAMING with exclusive details on the fans, RGB lights, dual BIOS system or wide overclocking capacity.

EVGA GEFORCE GTX 1070 FTW GRAPHIC PROCESSOR GeForce GTX 1070 MEMORY 8 GB GDDR5 MEMORY BUS 256 bits VIDEO OUTPUTS DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, HDMI 2.0bx 1, DVI x 1 RECOMMENDED POWER SUPPLY 500 watts DIMENSIONS 266 x 128 mm PRICE 483 euros

Nvidia RTX 2070 Super OC

If Ray Tracing and all the new features that Turing architecture brings are an essential part of your purchase decision, without going over 600 euros and looking for 4K gaming at more than 30 fps, as well as 1440p above 80 fps, the most option Complete of Nvidia we find it in the RTX 2070, specifically the version of MSI with overclocking and advanced ventilation system.

MSI GEFORCE RTX 2070 SUPER VENTUS OC GRAPHIC PROCESSOR GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER MEMORY 8 GB GDDR6 MEMORY BUS 256 bits VIDEO OUTPUTS DisplayPort 1.4 x 3, HDMI 2.0bx 1 RECOMMENDED POWER SUPPLY 650 watts DIMENSIONS 257 x 127 x 41 mm PRICE 544 euros

Sapphire NITRO + Radeon RX Vega 64

The most powerful graphics from the previous generation of AMD, with its impressive 8 GB of HBM2 memory, is an interesting graph if you plan to take advantage of a monitor with FreeSync and let you enjoy rates above 80 fps in almost all current games (1440p) and exceed 30-40 at 4K and highest quality in many others. Mindful that yes to the consumption and that it is well refrigerated.

SAPPHIRE NITRO + RADEON RX VEGA 64 GRAPHIC PROCESSOR Radeon RX VEGA 64 MEMORY 8GB HBM2 MEMORY BUS 2048 bits VIDEO OUTPUTS DisplayPort 1.4 x 2, HDMI 2.0bx 2 RECOMMENDED POWER SUPPLY 750 watts DIMENSIONS 310 x 133 x 54 mm PRICE 479 euros

Best graphics cards over 600 euros

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Nvidia’s most powerful graphics card for the consumer market is an aspiration of everyone who wants the best home gaming equipment. You have to pay it and it is not exactly the example of quality/price ratio, but in return, we ensure a 4K game at more than 60 fps .

MSI GEFORCE RTX 2080 TI GAMING X TRIO GRAPHIC PROCESSOR GeForce RTX 2080 Ti MEMORY 11 GB GDDR6 MEMORY BUS 352 bits VIDEO OUTPUTS DisplayPort 1.4 x 3, HDMI 2.0bx 1, USB-C x 1 RECOMMENDED POWER SUPPLY 650 watts DIMENSIONS 327 x 140 x 55.6 mm PRICE 1309 euros

GIGABYTE Radeon VII

If AMD has always had it almost impossible in the authentic high-end graphics card of the consumer market, the Radeon VII has landed to give a real alternative to the best Nvidia cards. The GIGABYTE Radeon VII HBM2 is a second-generation graphics card beast of the Vega architecture, now at 7nm and with a bandwidth of 1TB / s. It is your card if you want to always play 1440p / 4K and with DX12, because it is the combination where it stands out.