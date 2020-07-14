How to change voice with Voicemod for Android: create your video or audio clips

With the Voicemod Clips application you can create your own video and audio recordings or audio-only; with the option of changing the voice in multiple different ways, all with the quality that Voicemod has. Put baby voice, robot voice, squirrel voice, amplify the tone and much more.

Voicemod is one of the most popular voice modulation software on computers. The Valencian company behind said software has managed to get millions of people use your computer app for your game streaming and video conferencing. And now Voicemod lands on Android with Clips, an application that allows you to create all kinds of video and / or audio clips using voice modifications. You can even apply masks to your face.

Clips up to 30 seconds with voice changed

The new Voicemod mobile app is open to everyone following a closed beta that developers started in May. Voicemod Clips is a voice ‘changer’ that uses eleven different audio filters that are also found in computer software. Although that yes, the app has two serious limitations with respect to said PC software: cannot change voice for broadcasts from mobile and does not have all voice filters.

As its name dictates, Voicemods Clips is indicated for recording video and audio clips (the only image can also be recorded) and audio-only recording creation. These recordings have three-time limits: 6, 30 and 60 seconds; without these limits indicating that the time must be completely filled in, you can engrave what you want within the marked border.

Once Voicemod Clips is downloaded, and given the storage, camera and microphone permissions (they are necessary to make the recordings), the app offers the video and audio tabs: there will be kept the relevant recordings. And each one has its respective button to create a new clip, both video and audio and audio-only.

In the video (Video effects) you can apply different masks on the faces to match the voice changes, for example. And with Voice Effects, it is possible to apply the essence of Voicemod: voice changes. The application offers 11 different effects, chosen randomly among all those that the software for Windows has.. The effects change every 24 hours, so if you have one today it’s worth making the clips before it disappears tomorrow.

You can easily share all your recordings as they are saved as one file. This allows you to send a voice message on WhatsApp with the voice changed, also share a video on social networks. Too bad Voicemod Clips does not change the voice in real-time, it would be a great complement to video calls, so booming lately.

Voicemod Clips is an excellent app to change the voice even though it only modulates recordings and the list of filters is limited

Voicemod Clips is now available on the Google Play Store. It is a free app, has no in-app purchases and has no ads. It works very well and, although it is much more limited than Voicemod for Windows, it is extremely curious. And very practical if you want to change the voice in your recordings.