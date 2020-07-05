How to change the font in your Facebook posts

Surprise all your friends and followers with this simple trick, in which you can give a different typeface to your Facebook posts.

Years will pass and more applications will continue to emerge; However, Facebook continues to occupy one of the first places as one of the most popular social networks of all. So great is his empire that he has gradually taken over other apps such as Instagram and WhatsApp.

The interesting thing is that, with more than 15 years in existence, there are still tricks that are unknown on Facebook. As well as new features that are on the way for the platform. But taking up the topic of tricks, did you know that there is a way to change the font of your posts?

To do this you don’t need any extra extension or application. It is a simple trick that will take you no more than a few seconds to apply and use it in your profile for your publications, express what you feel and continue enjoying the unlimited social networks.

How to change the letter or font of your Facebook?

All you really need is a Facebook account and internet access.

Log in to your Facebook, either from your smartphone or computer Enter the following link . It will not ask you for any type of registration or access to your Facebook account. In the box on the back write what you want to post on your wall. Click on “Show” and you will immediately see an extensive list of font types. Choose your favorite. Copy and paste the text on your Facebook, hit the post, and you’re done!

As with posts, this trick allows you to comment on your friends’ posts with incredible different sources. In the same way, whether you use Facebook from Android or iOS , the trick works perfectly, without installing any strange program.

Now that you know the easy and fast way to change the font of your publications, do not hesitate to try it and share the information with your friends.