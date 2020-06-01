How to change the default map application in Google Photos

Since the operating systems of our computers and mobile devices were created, there is the figure of the default or default application, and that it has brought many controversies for the abuse of some companies by not giving an option to offer opportunities to their competition. Over the years, many of them have allowed to open their hands and now these practices are also available in countless apps.

Google Photos is one of them that, even if you don’t believe it, allows us to select which is the default app that will open in the event that you need to view a link to a location. Although you will think, When does a cloud photo storage service need to link to a mapping application?

Where did you take that photo?

As you know, both the photos and the videos are stored in our photo library with many metadata and one of them is the one that has to do with the location of where we made it. So that at any time we can check that exact GPS position in case we want to revisit the map or even correct it. Which is possible through your computer’s browser.

Be that as it may, Google Photos needs us to tell you which is the default application you have to use Although if we do not say anything, you will choose the solution of the house: Google Maps. So if you have an iPhone, or use Waze a lot, which is the one with which you have become accustomed to finding places and creating routes, you just have to follow these simple steps.

Change maps in Google Photos.

The first access to Google Photos and tap on the avatar of our account at the top right. The configuration menu will open and we enter the “Photo settings” of the app. We will go to a new screen with many alternatives, but we are left with the “Default applications” to get to the final choice.

In our case, As we use iPhone, in addition to Google Maps or Waze, we see the app that Apple has And you can also link if you want everything to be at home. You just have to touch on your choice, verify that the blue check on the right has been placed at the height of what you have selected and go to the previous menu so that the changes are saved. This menu as such is not just for choosing the default mapping application and also It will be the one you have to go to if, for example, in the future they make some kind of link with video platforms, photographic social networks or external editors.