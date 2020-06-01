Tech NewsAppsHow to?
How to change Netflix language if suddenly everything appears in different language?

By Brian Adam
Most Viewd

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

It happens more than we think that one day that configuration that we have defined on Netflix has disappeared. We do not know if because we touched something without realizing it, that that other person who uses it entered where it should not look, or simply an error of the platform that It has pushed us to think about “but if I have not touched anything” that is heard so much in these kinds of circumstances.

The fact is that one day you hit play on a series and everything is in English. You have two options, the first is to see if there is a Spanish version (or Spanish?) And, if so, change it manually. But We recommend another simpler method that will modify it forever and in any content that you see on the platform that is.

Change language quickly

One thing you should be clear about is that This language option does not depend on the app we are using. That is, we will not find a function in Netflix for iPhone or iPad that allows us to define the default language of all content. To do that we will have to go to the browser to change it in our profile, exclusively.

This is so because having so many windows to watch Netflix content (smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs, video game consoles, STB, etc.) it is not operative to have that function within each one of them, but it is more efficient to centralize it in the account and, from there, all those apps take the default configuration as the main one.

Change language on Netflix.

That is why to change the language of our Netflix account you must go to the web browser and, after logging in, go to the top right to manage all the profiles we have created. Once inside we choose ours and a screen like the one you have just above will have to appear. There you will see that one of the options that it offers us is to select the language.

It is very sure that many of you will be disappointed because “Spanish” is not available as such and we will only see “Spanish”, which does not appear differentiated as “Spain” or “Latin”. So we must understand that it is the same content for both types of viewers. Be that as it may, we will not be the ones who, taking advantage of the controversy of the 2020 Oscars, start to discuss whether what the people in charge of the gala have done is correct. Anyway, do we all agree that the two of us sang in a language that we were able to understand? Well that …

