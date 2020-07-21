Tech NewsAppsHow to?
How to blur the background on all your Skype calls for iPhone

By Brian Adam
During confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, all of you have had, at some point, a video call through your smartphone. It does not matter the program that you have used but surely you have missed a function that, just now, has just landed in the version of Skype for iPhone, and which is none other than the background blur.

That simple and theoretically unimportant tool has caused many users to have avoided the morning work of making beds or collecting the remains of that glorious dinner that we gave ourselves in response to having been locked up at home for two months. A blur background that covers everything that appears in the background to avoid suspicions or compromised moments.

Skype is updated and is already with us

It has to be said that That blurring of the background has only reached, for the moment, the iPhone, so in Android, it is not yet possible to start it. The version that allows it is 8.62, which only weighs 105MB and is available from the weekend on the official App Store. Just verify that it is that release that you already have installed and we are going to Skype to blur the background.

You have to know that We can only configure this function at the moment we start a call. If we do it, we will have a few seconds before starting a conversation to activate it, although if they call us, that period of time will be a tad shorter. Even so, it must be taken into account that it works in the same way as in desktop applications, so if you already use it on your PC, it won’t be strange for you to do the same on the iPhone.

How to blur the background of calls on Skype.

To blur the background we simply go to the three-point menu at the bottom right of the phone screen. There, several options will appear and the first one will be “Enable background blur”. As soon as you update the app, and as you access that menu, you will see a striking red card with white letters in which you can read “New”.

It only remains to touch there for your interlocutor to see how the filter is applied from the smartphone itself. As we say, it is already available on iPhone and it is imaginable that it will soon appear on Google’s OS, with a similar procedure, if not identical. At the end of the day, and as we said before, it is stolen from the desktop versions of Windows 10 or macOS.

