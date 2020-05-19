Tuesday, May 19, 2020
HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

How to better cope with changes through emotional intelligence?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam - 0

YouTube quality drops due to Coronavirus, why?

We are currently in a global pandemic that affects dozens of countries, including Spain. Coronavirus has spread rapidly, and...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam - 0

YouTube prepares a feature to define the default quality of videos

YouTube is perhaps the most widely used streaming video platform worldwide, and that is why the company continues to...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Having passed a stage does not mean that we will never return to it, only that when you return, you will probably go through it more quickly and with less difficulty than the first time.

Recommendation: Summarize the lessons learned so that you can apply them when the next change comes.

Ponce explains that the previous stages usually occur in each person in the order described, what can vary is the duration when going through them; This will depend on each person and adaptability, temperament and personality. Having passed a stage does not mean that we will never return to it, only that when you return, you will probably go through it more quickly and with less difficulty than the first time.

More Articles Like This

16 others died by Covid-19, 51 new cases

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
It was announced this afternoon that 16 others have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and there are 51 new cases. This means that...
Read more

Investing online in the stock market attracts more young people in times of pandemic

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The emergence of new customers accelerated in March, when Wall Street was sunk  With the collapse of markets due to the new coronavirus, online brokerage...
Read more

Airports await harmonized measures to restore air traffic in Latin America

Economy Brian Adam - 0
For this year the drop in air traffic and total activity in Latin American airports will be By Xinhua The Airports Council International (ACI) urged...
Read more

Mary Zepf wins ‘KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards’ grand prize

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
'KPMG Children's Books Ireland Awards' held online today announce two awards for works in Irish Has won the 'Book of the Year' award Daisy with...
Read more

Hardship Sunday Pilgrimage canceled

Community Brian Adam - 0
The Hardy Sunday Pilgrimage has been canceled this year in light of the crown virus crisis. The trip to the top of Croagh Patrick in...
Read more

Uber announces extensive plan for layoffs and investment cuts due to coronavirus

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The job cuts will be distributed among Uber operations worldwide. Uber, the chauffeured car transfer platform, announced Monday that it will cut a quarter of...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

How to better cope with changes through emotional intelligence?

Having passed a stage does not mean that we will never return to it, only that when you return,...
Read more
Latest news

16 others died by Covid-19, 51 new cases

Brian Adam - 0
It was announced this afternoon that 16 others have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and there are 51 new cases. This means that...
Read more
Corona Virus

Investing online in the stock market attracts more young people in times of pandemic

Brian Adam - 0
The emergence of new customers accelerated in March, when Wall Street was sunk  With the collapse of markets due to the new coronavirus, online brokerage...
Read more
Game Reviews

Shinsekai: Into the Depths, Analysis

Brian Adam - 0
We analyze the new Capcom for Switch, a curious metroidvania that takes us to the ocean depths after its arrival last year at Apple...
Read more
Economy

Airports await harmonized measures to restore air traffic in Latin America

Brian Adam - 0
For this year the drop in air traffic and total activity in Latin American airports will be By Xinhua The Airports Council International (ACI) urged...
Read more
Latest news

Mary Zepf wins ‘KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards’ grand prize

Brian Adam - 0
'KPMG Children's Books Ireland Awards' held online today announce two awards for works in Irish Has won the 'Book of the Year' award Daisy with...
Read more
Game Reviews

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

Brian Adam - 0
We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire Bay a new improved face. It...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY