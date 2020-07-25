Tech NewsHow to?Windows
How to apply the slow motion effect to a video in Windows 10

By Brian Adam
There are many filters that today we can apply to our photos or videos made from the mobile. One of the most popular in terms of photographs is the famous portrait effect, while for videos the slow-motion mode is one of the most striking. An effect that in many occasions will require that we have a tool that allows us to edit videos and apply certain settings, and on the other hand, we can also easily apply from our computer. If you have a video to which you want to apply slow-motion mode, below we will show the steps to follow to apply the slow-motion effect to video in Windows 10.

It is possible that on more than one occasion you have thought about the possibility of applying the slow-motion effect to any of your videos but you have not dared to think that it may be a task that requires great knowledge in this type of task or the need to have a complicated program to use. However, there is a way very easy to apply the famous effect of slow-motion on any of our videos in Windows 10.

In addition, for this, we will not have to buy or install any third-party program that requires great knowledge, since the latest version of the Microsoft operating system has two applications by default that will help us apply the slow-motion effect to our videos in a very very simple way. We mean the applications Photos and Movies and TV, both native to Windows 10 and that we already have installed on our system. The only thing we have to do to open them is to search for them within the list of programs on the Start menu or by typing their name in the Windows 10 search.

Apply the -motion effect to a video with Photos

To apply the famous effect to one of our videos with the Photos application, these are the steps to follow:

  • We open the file explorer of Windows 10 and navigate to the path where we have saved the video on which we want to apply the effect.
  • Once found, we click on it with the right mouse button and select the option Open with> Photos.

slow motion

  • The application with the selected video will automatically open for us.
  • If the video starts playing, we stop playing.
  • Now we click on the option Edit and create displayed at the top right of the interface.
  • We select the option Add Slow Motion.

slow motion

  • At the top, we will see the setting that allows us to set the video playback speed. Just slide the control towards the turtle icon to slow down and apply the slow-motion mode to the video to our liking.
  • It allows you to choose up to three speeds, in the position where the icon of a person walking is the original speed, in the centre, the slow-motion mode will be applied and if we move it to the right where the turtle icon appears, the mode will be applied super slow motion.

slow motion

  • To save the video in slow motion mode, we just have to click on Save a copy, choose the name and the path where we want to save it and that’s it.

slow motion

Slow Motion Effect in Windows 10 with Movies and TV

If we prefer, it is also possible to apply the slow-motion effect to our videos with the Movies and TV tool. The way to do it is very similar to the one we just showed with the Photos application. The steps to follow are:

  • We open the file explorer of Windows 10 and navigate to the path where we have saved the video on which we want to apply the effect.
  • Once found, we click on it with the right mouse button and select the option Open with> Movies and TV.

slow motion

  • The application with the selected video will automatically open for us.
  • If the video starts playing, we stop playing.
  • Next, we click on the icon of the pencil displayed at the bottom right of the interface.
  • We select the option Create slow-motion video.

  • As was the case with the Photos application, in Movies and TV we will also be shown a slider with which we can easily change the video playback speed.
  • We set the speed to our liking. It allows you to choose up to three speeds, in the position where the icon of a person walking in the original speed, in the centre, the slow-motion mode will be applied and if we move it to the right where the turtle icon appears, the mode will be applied super slow motion.
  • Finally, just click on the option Save a copy shown in the upper right to save the video with the slow-motion effect.

If we realize, even if we use the Movies and TV application, at the moment we select the Create slow-motion video option, the following window that appears with the control that allows us to adjust the playback speed has changed without us noticing account to Photos app.

Choose the part of the video you want to slow down

Another important aspect to keep in mind is that when we choose the slow motion mode, the progress bar of the video itself will appear two gray dots that we can move to our liking to indicate where in the video we want to apply the effect. In this way, we will be able to keep the video at normal speed until the moment we want to slow down and then let it finish playing the video at normal speed.

Now if we set the camera mode super slow, then in the progress bar only a single transparent grey point will appear, which is the one that establishes the moment in which we want to reduce the playback speed. Therefore, the super slow-motion mode does not allow us to apply the effect to the entire video.

 

