How to activate Windows 10 secret and special modes

There are all kinds of secret modes in Windows 10 or hidden that you may not know are there and that can be very useful. If you want to save battery, if you want to travel, if you want to avoid being distracted or simply if you want to play and optimize resources, you can follow some simple steps to activate one mode or another.

There are many secret windows modes that you can activate from the configuration and we explain how to do it step by step. To activate priority notifications, to work or to play. They are there and you may not know they exist but they are very useful, you don’t have to download any extra software and you can use them whenever you want.

Tablet mode

The Tablet Mode allows us to have the start mode in full screen. It is similar to going back to Windows 10 and what it does is that the windows are maximized as if we were using a tablet instead of the computer. This designed for touch screens If you don’t have a keyboard or mouse: Open applications, the taskbar and desktop icons open in full size. It can be turned on and off whenever you want.

Go to the Windows 10 Start menu

Access the Configuration section

Open the first section, System

Go to the menu on the left side

Choose “Tablet mode”

Here you will see several options:

When I login Use tablet mode I use desktop mode Use the proper mode for my hardware

When the device automatically turns tablet mode on or off Don’t ask me and don’t change



Always ask before changing

Don’t ask me and always change

Choose the “Use tablet mode” option when you log in. Thus, regardless of the model you have or the device you use, this option will be activated. You can also activate or deactivate two options from this section:

Hide app icons on the taskbar in tablet mode

Automatically hide the taskbar in tablet mode

God mode

What is the God way? In some video games, it is known as a trick so they never beat us But you can also use it on your computer to access certain advanced functions or system features and tools. Also, activating it is very simple.

You will simply have to create a new folder:

Go to the route you want on your computer

Right-click

Click on “New …” and “Folder …”

Create a new folder

Change the name to: GodMode. {ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}

You will see that the folder icon will change

Access and you will enter endless options administration available

Safe Mode

Safe Mode is a mode that you have probably heard of and is very useful if you need to fix a problem if you have any errors and want to know where it is, detect the root and kill it. What it allows is that it does not start the computer as usual but it starts from a very basic state and only loads the programs, files and drivers that are needed for the computer to work. What is it for? As we say, the safe mode of Windows 10 allows us to find the root of a problem, where is the origin of the error and thus be able to solve it.

To activate safe mode from settings go to:

Open the start menu in the lower-left corner

Tap on Settings

Select the Update and security option

Go to the Recovery button

Here you should touch the option “Advanced start”

Select the Restart Now button

The PC will start to restart

When the PC restarts, you will see a “Choose an option” screen

Choose Troubleshoot

Tap on Advanced Options> Startup configuration

Press the Reset button

Once restarted, you will see a list of options

Tap F4 to Start Safe Mode

If you have a black screen:

Press and hold the power button for 10 seconds

You will turn off the computer

Press the button again to turn on the computer

When Windows has started, hold the power button for 10 seconds

Press again to turn it on

Once restarted, press and hold the power button for 10 seconds

Again, press to turn it on

It will reboot completely and you will enter Windows Recovery Environment

Tap on “Choose an option”

Follow the path Troubleshoot> Advanced Options

Go to “Startup Settings”

Press the “Restart” button

Once it restarts, hit F5

Windows 10 Game Mode

The Game Mode in Windows 10 is, as its name suggests, a mode that It allows improving the performance in games. Prevents updates from any controller or system from running and prevents notifications from being displayed to make the game the most important thing. It will focus all the resources in the game so as not to waste “energy” on something else. Making it work is very simple and will only take a few seconds:

Press Windows + G button on the keyboard

This will open the computer game bar

Tap on the little gear icon and go to settings

Go to the menu on the left

Tap on “Game Mode”

Activate Game Mode

Battery saving mode

As its name suggests, it is one of the best secret modes of Windows 10 if we are on a laptop and we want to prevent it from turning off prematurely. Reduce brightness, disable tasks that require resources like syncing emails or updating in the background. Just focus on what’s important to get a few more minutes of operation. You can use it regularly if you do not have a plug nearby or only in times of emergency if you think or need it to last a little longer.

Go to Settings on your computer

Choose the System option from the menu

Tap on “Battery”

Here you will see the total battery, battery notifications …

Go to the section “Battery saving”

Tap the button to activate it

It will also allow you to choose when you want the battery mode to be automatically activated if it is running low. You can choose a percentage in which the computer will enter these savings. For example, the computer will enter Windows 10 battery saving mode if the autonomy is less than 20%, 30%, 40% … You can choose the percentage you want.

Another option it will give you is if do you want to reduce the brightness of the screen or not when battery saver is activated on the computer.

Dark mode

One of the best secret modes of Windows 10 is the dark mode and activating it is very easy. What it intends, as its name suggests, is that black and grey colours predominate and thus reduce energy consumption, but it will also take care of our eyesight.

To use it you have to follow these steps:

Right-click on the desktop

The menu will open in the popup window

Tap on the “Customize” option

In the new window, look for “Colors” in the side menu

Scroll to find options

Go to “Choose the default application mode”

You will see two options: light and dark

Tap on a dark and you will automatically see how the window becomes black and grey

Close the section and you will have already achieved the dark mode

What the dark mode of Windows 10 does, as usual in these secret Windows modes and also on mobiles and tablets, is betting on black and grey backgrounds and letters in light tones (such as white) to rest your eyes. The bad thing is that many non-native Windows applications will not have this mode but you will see it in the different menus of the computer.

Airplane mode

If you are travelling and want to use your computer, you can do it as long as you have deactivated all the connections. You will not use WiFI or Bluetooth or any type of connection for it. You can not only use it when you are travelling but if you want to save battery and you will not need an Internet connection or Bluetooth or anything else. Connecting it, in addition, is just touching a button that you usually find on the keyboard or in the options menu at the bottom right:

Play the Win + A keys on the keyboard

The menu will open at the bottom right

Look for the Plane icon

Tap Airplane Mode to activate it

When you want to have Internet again, follow the same steps to deactivate the mode.

Concentration assistant

The concentration mode of Windows 10 allows us to be focused on something and that nothing bothers us. It is perfect for working, studying or having some activity on the screen without disconnecting from what we are doing at the moment. You can choose the automatic rules according to hours, etc.

Choose what notifications would you like to see and listen to stay focused:

Receive all notifications from your applications and contacts.

Priority only. View only selected notifications from the priority list. The rest will go to the activity centre.

Alarms only: Hide all notifications except alarms.

You can also have automatic rules in which you can choose the hours and activities during which you do not want to be disturbed: