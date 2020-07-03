 sd
How to activate the Telegram development options and everything you can do with them

By Brian Adam
How to?

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Android has hidden options for developers, Google Play also has a few and they are also available on Telegram, here in the hidden Debug menu, also available in the stable version of the application.

If you want to get the most out of Telegram, you should know this secret telegram menu where you can access some useful functions to resolve errors or change how the application works. We tell you how to access the menu as well as what options it has today.

How to activate development options

The way to activate the options for Android developers has not changed for years: it consists of a club build version in the system information. This has become in a way the standard for activating secret menus, also used in many of the Android Easter eggs. On Telegram, it is something similar.

To activate the secret menu, you must first go to the application settings. To do this you must unfold the side panel and touch Adjustments. Scroll all the way down where indicated the Telegram version. You should not club but make a long press. The first time you do it you will receive a message with a shruggie ¯ _ (ツ) _ / ¯. The second, the secret menu will open.

Activations

Unlike other semi-hidden menus in other applications, in Telegram, they will not be activated forever. If you want to reopen the menu right away, all you have to do is click on the version again. If you exit and enter the application, you will start from scratch and you will see the shruggie. That is, the process for activating Telegram’s secret menu is the following:

  • Open the side panel
  • Walk into Adjustments
  • Long tap on the app version, below
  • Make another long touch on the version

What hidden options are available

Depuration

It should be noted that the debugging options are mainly intended to solve errors, although some of them may be useful in specific cases for end-users. Also, the available options disappear or appear without notice in future versions of Telegram. Today, these are the debugging options available in Telegram for Android:

  • Import contacts. If contact sync is not active, you activate it and presumably upload the contacts immediately to the Telegram cloud. The option does not display any interface when you tap on it.
  • Reload contacts. No information is displayed either and there is no documentation about it, although it would make sense to refresh the contact list just like the option present in WhatsApp.
  • Restore imported contacts. Again, no information or interface is displayed. The option seems to serve to fix synchronization problems of the contacts with Telegram.
  • Reset chats. There is no documentation about this feature, although it could be useful to fix synchronization problems of specific chats.
  • Activate records. Add a new debug menu in the Telegram side menu. In it you can send the records in TXT format to any compatible application.
  • Disable internal camera. Prevent Telegram from using its own camera every time you send a file. To send photos with the camera, the default camera of the mobile is used.
  • Clear multimedia cache sent. In theory, you should clear the cache of the photos and videos that you have sent to other chats, although in our tests there have been no changes in the size that the cache of Telegram occupies.
  • Call settings. It is the only section that today shows an additional window of options. This indicates that you only change something if you know what you are doing, and you can force the TCP connection or ConnectionService on Telegram calls.
Call settings
  • Read all chats. As simple as that, all the chats you had unread on Telegram will be marked as read.
  • Don’t pause music when recording. If you are playing music on your mobile and start recording a new voice message, the music will not stop playing.

