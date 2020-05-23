How to activate the official dark mode of WhatsApp web manually

WhatsApp started activating the dark mode in its application at the beginning of the year, although it is still pending to reach the versions of WhatsApp for PC. The web version of WhatsApp already has its official dark mode, although there is no setting or button to activate it. Luckily, it is still possible to activate it manually.

If you want to have dark WhatsApp on your PC without installing unofficial extensions or modifications, there is a very simple way to force WhatsApp website to use dark mode, although there is still no option to change it.





WhatsApp Web in dark mode

The dark mode has been waiting for months to get to the web version of WhatsApp, although the good news is that it seems to be almost ready to be official. So much so that by making a small change on the website you can change from normal style to official dark style.

The main difference from other methods available in the past is that this dark mode is the official of WhatsApp, present on its website but which is not accessible at the moment, since there is no option to modify the theme.

To achieve this you need to change the style of the website. Instead of using the normal style, you should use the dark style internally called ‘dark’. There are several ways to achieve this, although one of the simplest and that should work is to write this in the address bar of the browser, after opening WhatsApp Web.

javascript:document.body.setAttribute('class','dark');

If everything went well, the WhatsApp interface will go from light to dark immediately, and it will stay that way until you refresh the page. The change is not permanent, so you should do the same the next time you open WhatsApp Web again. If doing so shows you a Google search, make sure the “javascript:” is included at the beginning.

If for some reason the previous method does not work for you in your browser, you can try do the same from developer tools from your browser. In Google Chrome, open WhatsApp Web and right-click anywhere on the page to choose To inspect on the menu.

Scroll up the list until you see the item

, approximately on the fourth line of the tab Elements. Double click on class = “web” to write, so instead of putting class = “web”, put class = “dark”. The result should be the same as the previous one: WhatsApp web with official dark mode, before it is available to everyone.