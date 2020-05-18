Monday, May 18, 2020
How to activate the new dark mode in WhatsApp Web

By Brian Adam
TECH NEWS

The new dark mode of WhatsApp Web is about to be launched, but you can already try it with this simple trick to activate it.

WhatsApp Web dark mode
Dark mode has become one of the most requested and used tools in different applications and social networks. Its use has become popular, giving a more elegant touch to platforms and benefiting users by saving battery and reducing visual damage to screens. And now, this handy feature has come to version WhatsApp Web of the app.

A few months ago, the dark mode in the mobile version of WhatsApp It was launched, being a success for both devices iOS how Android. For that reason, the developers continued to work in the dark mode, but this time from WhatsApp Web, Which is widely used worldwide to be in constant communication through your computer.


That is how WABeta Info has revealed that the dark mode in WhatsApp Web It is already available and about to be released in the next updates of the application. For now it only remains to be added a button in the settings menu to activate it as in the mobile version, but it is already possible to install it on your WhatsApp Web with a few simple steps that we share here; taking advantage of that with your Friend Kit you have unlimited social networks and the best connectivity of #LaRedDeTusEmociones

How to activate the dark mode in WhatsApp Web?

For this you will have to make a small adjustment in the WhatsApp, but don’t worry, it’s nothing to write home about and it’s really easy to do. Just follow these steps.

1. Open WhatsApp Web on your computer
2. Right-click on the surface where the conversations go and select “Inspect”

WhatsApp Web dark mode "width =" 700 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/whatsapp-web-1.jpg 700w, https: // holatelcel .com / wp-content / uploads / 2020/05 / whatsapp-web-1-300x257.jpg 300w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/whatsapp-web-1-696x597. jpg 696w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/whatsapp-web-1-490x420.jpg 490w "sizes =" (max-width: 700px) 100vw, 700px

3. The code of the page will open, where you must find the text “body class = web ”, which is located at the top

WhatsApp web dark mode "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/whatsapp-web.jpg 600w, https://holatelcel.com /wp-content/uploads/2020/05/whatsapp-web-150x150.jpg 150w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/whatsapp-web-300x300.jpg 300w, https: / /holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/whatsapp-web-420x420.jpg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px

4. Once found, just add the word “dark” like this:body class = web dark
And ready!

WhatsApp Web dark mode "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-18-at-11.36. 29.jpeg 600w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-18-at-11.36.29-150x150.jpeg 150w, https: // holatelcel. com / wp-content / uploads / 2020/05 / WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-18-at-11.36.29-300x300.jpeg 300w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05 /WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-18-at-11.36.29-420x420.jpeg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600pxWhatsApp Web dark mode "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-18-at-11.36. 28.jpeg 600w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-18-at-11.36.28-150x150.jpeg 150w, https: // holatelcel. com / wp-content / uploads / 2020/05 / WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-18-at-11.36.28-300x300.jpeg 300w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05 /WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-18-at-11.36.28-420x420.jpeg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px

In this way everything will change to blue, gray and black tones, which will benefit your eyesight if you remain in constant use of WhatsApp Web In addition to that it gives a different style. So you can try a bit of the dark mode, before the big launch, which is expected to arrive in the coming weeks when all the details of the function are adjusted. Of course if you want to revert the changes and go back to classic mode, just delete the word “dark” from the code.

Don’t hesitate to try it and be one of the first to use the new dark mode in the web version.

