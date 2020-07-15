How to activate the invisible Stealth Mode ’in WhatsApp Web so as not to appear“ Online ”

In recent months, WhatsApp Web has become one of the most used tools for work and school. This is because thanks to the home office and online classes, keeping WhatsApp Web active helps to be in constant communication with the world.

The advantages of using WhatsApp Web are many; From chatting via your laptop or desktop, quickly attaching files you want to share, and concentrating on your work without having to check your phone. However, there are also disadvantages such as always appearing “Online” on WhatsApp.

When working from WhatsApp Web you give up some functions that for now are only enabled in the mobile version; One of them is showing you online all the time, even if you are working on other pages and the app is in the background, you will always show yourself “Online”.

This can lead others to think that you are not really fulfilling your responsibilities or that anyone believes that you are available to talk.

Fortunately, there is a tool that allows you to use WhatsApp Web without being “Online” all the time; also known as ‘Stealth Mode’ for your contacts. To do this, you have to install an extension to your Google Chrome browser that you can get from the Chrome Web Store and which is called “Mode for WhatsApp Web” or “WA Incognito”.

Once installed, the extension will allow you to use WhatsApp Web without appearing connected. You can adjust the times you want to show yourself “Online”, deactivate the double check or the blue popcorn and your last connection. These privacy and security functions can be enjoyed thanks to your Unlimited Friend and #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

The ‘Stealth Mode’ is a function that is expected to be available very soon on WhatsApp Web and you can enjoy your home office without being interrupted.