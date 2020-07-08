How to activate RCS messages: Google’s ‘WhatsApp of SMS’ on your mobile

Google Messages allows you to use RCS messaging in most operators, even if they don’t officially have compatibility. And it is very simple: you just have to activate the chat functions within the application.

Instant messaging is not just an application thing, SMS has also evolved thanks to RCS messages. Created by Google with the idea of ​​deploying them among mobile operators, with the Messages application they can be activated even if the operator does not offer compatibility with them, at least in a good number of cases. And it is really simple.

Google messages force RCS activation

RCS messaging is very similar to that offered by applications such as WhatsApp or Telegram

In 2019 we met a ‘trick’ through which RCS messages could be activated on most phones even if they did not officially support RCS messaging (Rich Communication Service or Rich Communication Service). Messages from Google had everything necessary to use said messaging, but it hid the activation so that the operator carried out the process. This has changed with the latest versions of Messages.

The ‘trick’ of opening the Messages activity with the activation of RCS messaging no longer works because the application itself already offers it among its settings. For this you need to install the Google Messages application, the more updated the better (you can even try the beta). Messages is the default app on Android, but you may already have an SMS app (manufacturers usually install theirs): you can also download Google’s, always bearing in mind that RCS messages you can only send them from that application.

To activate the RCS on the phone, the following process must be carried out:

Open the Google Messages app.

Go to the three menu items and enter ‘Settings’.

Go up to ‘ Chat features ‘.

‘. You should see the option ‘ Enable chat features ‘. Click there and the activation process will take place.

‘. Click there and the activation process will take place. When you already have the RCS messages active, you will see that the status appears as ‘Activated’. In addition, Messages notifies you of their availability.

In the event that you cannot activate the RCS, try to delete all data from Messages app , also to uninstall it to reinstall it.

, also to uninstall it to reinstall it. Activation does not work in all operators: by our tests, we have been able to reproduce the process in several Spanish companies that are not officially compatible with RCS.

Once RCS messaging is activated you can send messages, multimedia content, documents or location from the Messages application, as if it were WhatsApp or Telegram. The mobile operator will not charge you since only your rate data (or your WiFi, as in WhatsApp) is consumed. Of course, to send chat messages the other person must also have performed the above process to activate RCS messages on their mobile. You will see the writing box change from ‘Text Message’ to ‘Chat Message’.