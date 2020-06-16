How to activate and configure HDR in Windows 10

Connecting our PC or laptop to a monitor or television is increasingly common, especially when we want to see some content or enjoy a video game on the big screen. Now, the fact of connecting to a television or monitor with high dynamic range or HDR, means that we can enjoy higher quality images if our Windows 10 computer supports HDR and a wide range of WCG colours. So can configure HDR in Windows 10 to enjoy a better experience.

Today we can find a lot of applications and games compatible with HDR, even in the Microsoft Store, but to enjoy them with the highest possible image quality, we must have a screen that meets the corresponding hardware requirements and have it properly configured. HDR in Windows 10.

In the case of the screen, we need one that has a resolution of at least 1080p and a minimum brightness of 300 nits. Now, in the case of our computer, we must have integrated graphics that supports PlayReady hardware digital rights management for HDR content and have the necessary codecs installed for 10-bit video decoding.

Set up HDR in Windows 10

If our equipment and the screen support HDR, then these are the steps to follow to configure it:

We open the page of Setting Windows 10.

Windows 10. We came to System> Display .

. If we have several screens connected to the computer, we choose the one that supports HDR.

We select the option Windows HD Color Settings.

In Display Capabilities, we make sure that the option is activated Use HDR.

Playing HDR content on our laptop can significantly reduce battery life, therefore, our equipment manufacturer may disable this option by default. However, we can change the configuration from the power options whenever we want. For it:

We open the Windows 10 Settings page. We enter System. We click on the Screen option. We select a screen with the possibility of HDR in Multiple screens. Click on Windows HD Color Settings. Within Battery options, we uncheck the box Disallow HDR games and apps when running on battery.

If HDR is already activated when the laptop is plugged in, HDR will now stay activated if we unplug the computer and it runs on battery power.

Most frequent problems when configuring HDR

HDR does not appear on the screen or TV

In this case, what we have to do is make sure that the screen or television has HDR correctly activated. If necessary, we will have to consult the instructions of both devices to perform the check. In addition, it is convenient that we review the configuration in Windows 10 to verify that the Use HDR option is activated in Windows HD Color and that our computer meets the hardware requirements to play this type of content.

I can’t activate the Use HDR option

If we use a laptop, HDR-compatible equipment will make the default power setting disable HDR when we are using the battery. In this case, what we are going to do is go to System Settings> Display> Windows HD Color Settings and within the battery options, uncheck the box Disallow HDR games and apps when running on battery.

Use the HDR button is not displayed

When we connect an external screen to our laptop, the first time the system itself will duplicate the desktop on both screens by default, however, HDR is not supported in this configuration. Therefore, in order to view HDR content, what we will have to do is expand the desktop between both screens. From the page of Settings> System> Display, within several screens, we select the option Extend these screens.

Colours are not displayed correctly

We may find that the colour is not displayed correctly and for example, stripes of colour appear around vertical strokes. In this case, what we must do is make sure that we have duly updated the drivers for our graphics if we use an HDMI connection and the screen supports HDR through connection DisplayPortWe must try to use this connection to connect the equipment to the screen.

However, if our only option is HDMI, we can try to reduce the frame rate from Settings> System> Display> Advanced display settings and then enter Properties of the display adapter. We select the Monitor tab and indicate 30 Hz as the screen refresh rate.

We can also try to reduce the resolution. To do this, go to Settings> System> Display> Advanced display settings and then select Properties of the display adapter. In the Adapter tab we select Show all modes and within List all modes we choose a lower resolution and click OK to save the changes.