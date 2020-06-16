Tech NewsHow to?Windows
Updated:

How to activate and configure HDR in Windows 10

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
CommunicationBrian Adam -

Elon Musk promises 8ms latency with his satellite Internet

Starlink satellite internet is getting closer to commercial launch. This new system promises to offer considerable improvements over traditional...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

SpaceX space suits get a "5 star" rating from astronauts

Together with the company that made history, conducted by SpaceX and NASA, the astronauts of the test flight Demo-2...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

US threatens North Korea

Pyongyang: Responding to the State Department's regret over North-South relations, North Korea has threatened to "restrain its tongue" and...
Read more
GamingBrian Adam -

How is the new PlayStation 5 and what did Sony reveal about its launch

The new console will be released in late 2020, Sony offered a preview of its design. The mystery of what...
Read more
LaptopsBrian Adam -

Amazon Discounts: offer on Huawei MateBook 13 laptop with AMD Ryzen 5

Back on offer on Amazon on Huawei MateBook 13 laptop of the Chinese company, on which you can save...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp is developing several new features for Android, iOS

WhatsApp is testing several new features which will be launched for iOS and Android in due course. While QR contact...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Connecting our PC or laptop to a monitor or television is increasingly common, especially when we want to see some content or enjoy a video game on the big screen. Now, the fact of connecting to a television or monitor with high dynamic range or HDR, means that we can enjoy higher quality images if our Windows 10 computer supports HDR and a wide range of WCG colours. So can configure HDR in Windows 10 to enjoy a better experience.

Today we can find a lot of applications and games compatible with HDR, even in the Microsoft Store, but to enjoy them with the highest possible image quality, we must have a screen that meets the corresponding hardware requirements and have it properly configured. HDR in Windows 10.

In the case of the screen, we need one that has a resolution of at least 1080p and a minimum brightness of 300 nits. Now, in the case of our computer, we must have integrated graphics that supports PlayReady hardware digital rights management for HDR content and have the necessary codecs installed for 10-bit video decoding.

Set up HDR in Windows 10

If our equipment and the screen support HDR, then these are the steps to follow to configure it:

  • We open the page of Setting Windows 10.
  • We came to System> Display.
  • If we have several screens connected to the computer, we choose the one that supports HDR.
  • We select the option Windows HD Color Settings.
  • In Display Capabilities, we make sure that the option is activated Use HDR.

Playing HDR content on our laptop can significantly reduce battery life, therefore, our equipment manufacturer may disable this option by default. However, we can change the configuration from the power options whenever we want. For it:

  1. We open the Windows 10 Settings page.
  2. We enter System.
  3. We click on the Screen option.
  4. We select a screen with the possibility of HDR in Multiple screens.
  5. Click on Windows HD Color Settings.
  6. Within Battery options, we uncheck the box Disallow HDR games and apps when running on battery.

If HDR is already activated when the laptop is plugged in, HDR will now stay activated if we unplug the computer and it runs on battery power.

Most frequent problems when configuring HDR

HDR does not appear on the screen or TV

In this case, what we have to do is make sure that the screen or television has HDR correctly activated. If necessary, we will have to consult the instructions of both devices to perform the check. In addition, it is convenient that we review the configuration in Windows 10 to verify that the Use HDR option is activated in Windows HD Color and that our computer meets the hardware requirements to play this type of content.

I can’t activate the Use HDR option

If we use a laptop, HDR-compatible equipment will make the default power setting disable HDR when we are using the battery. In this case, what we are going to do is go to System Settings> Display> Windows HD Color Settings and within the battery options, uncheck the box Disallow HDR games and apps when running on battery.

Use the HDR button is not displayed

When we connect an external screen to our laptop, the first time the system itself will duplicate the desktop on both screens by default, however, HDR is not supported in this configuration. Therefore, in order to view HDR content, what we will have to do is expand the desktop between both screens. From the page of Settings> System> Display, within several screens, we select the option Extend these screens.

Colours are not displayed correctly

We may find that the colour is not displayed correctly and for example, stripes of colour appear around vertical strokes. In this case, what we must do is make sure that we have duly updated the drivers for our graphics if we use an HDMI connection and the screen supports HDR through connection DisplayPortWe must try to use this connection to connect the equipment to the screen.

However, if our only option is HDMI, we can try to reduce the frame rate from Settings> System> Display> Advanced display settings and then enter Properties of the display adapter. We select the Monitor tab and indicate 30 Hz as the screen refresh rate.

We can also try to reduce the resolution. To do this, go to Settings> System> Display> Advanced display settings and then select Properties of the display adapter. In the Adapter tab we select Show all modes and within List all modes we choose a lower resolution and click OK to save the changes.

More Articles Like This

WhatsApp mobile payments getting closer: now they arrive in Brazil

Apps Brian Adam -
It is a function that It has been in preparation for a long time but it cannot be implemented as if it were a...
Read more

New measure of the average life of a Neutron, this time in space

Health Brian Adam -
For the first time, scientists measured the average life of a neutron in space, knowing this value could place constraints on some cosmological theories....
Read more

Google will facilitate the development of games in the style of ‘Pokémon GO’ thanks to the technology of Google Maps

Apps Brian Adam -
Google just announced availability Google Maps Platform, a focused platform for video game development studios and independent developers. It is an infrastructure that will...
Read more

If you use Chrome, don’t upgrade to the latest version of Windows 10, why?

Apps Brian Adam -
All Windows 10 users eagerly awaited the May update. The 2004 version, which was going to bring some important news Both when closing security...
Read more

iPhone Xs Max among the offers of the day of Unieuro: 590 Euro discount!

iphone Brian Adam -
iPhone Xs Max returns among the offers of the day of Unieuro. The top of the range 2018 Apple smartphone, in fact, can be...
Read more

Chrome 85 will simplify the URLs of the websites you visit, you know how?

Apps Brian Adam -
The next version of Google Chrome will be 84 and it is coming down with its shipment of important news. Keep in mind that...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY