How to access your last five Google searches from your mobile

Surely it has happened to you on some occasion that you have found information that has particularly interested you and that, when telling others, you have tried to remember where you had seen it to share it but there was no way to do it. Not even resorting to that search in Google that, unfortunately, you no longer remember what it was.

So to facilitate those memory gaps, Mountain view guys thought it would be a good idea to save our last five searches to return to them if necessary. So we don't have to strain to remember those keywords that we use. Now, to take advantage of this function, you must have installed on your smartphone the release 83.0.4103.88 of Chrome for iOS or 81.0.4044.138 of Android.

For all mobiles

Although Android already had this function active for a few days, it has been a few hours ago when the iOS App Store has received this function that allows us that reminder of the last five searches on the platform. Now, to access them you have to follow a few simple steps inside your smartphone.

The first thing is to open Google Chrome and click on the button that you have below (in iOS) or above (in Android) that tells you how many windows you have open. It is the square with a number inside. Once you access the next screen, you will have to click on the "+" that appears in the browser interface to open a new one.

Find last five searches on Google.

When it opens, It will take you directly to the homepage of the Mountain View search engine, with all the recommendations and feed of latest news about coronavirus and other available sites. Then you have to touch in the address bar, or in the Google search box, to appear those last five searches that you have done previously, in case you want to use any of them again.

If you are very active on the internet, or work daily with the browser, surely five is an insufficient number to keep all your history search, but hey, while Google changes it and adapts it to the needs of all its users, it's not a bad start. Of course, remember to have the application updated to the latest version and, in the case of iPhone, even if you apply the update, Verify that when you open the browser it does it from scratch, and not on the cache that it stores in memory.

