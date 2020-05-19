Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Tech NewsMicrosoftWindows
Updated:

How to access your Google Drive files from Windows 10 search

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam - 0

YouTube quality drops due to Coronavirus, why?

We are currently in a global pandemic that affects dozens of countries, including Spain. Coronavirus has spread rapidly, and...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam - 0

YouTube prepares a feature to define the default quality of videos

YouTube is perhaps the most widely used streaming video platform worldwide, and that is why the company continues to...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Microsoft’s cloud storage system is seamlessly integrated into Windows 10, however many users store their files on other services like Google Drive. Of course, the fact that OneDrive is integrated into the system, allows us to find and access files quickly and easily from the browser itself or even from the search function of Windows 10. Next, we will show how to access our Google Drive files from Windows 10 search.

 

Users of the Microsoft system and who also use the Google storage service but will have found that Windows 10 does not index Google Drive files. This means that they do not appear among our searches and we have to go to the Google service site, log in and access them.

Find Google Drive files from Windows 10 search

In order for our files stored in the Google cloud to appear in Windows 10 search, we have to make it indexable. In this way, the system itself will be able to display them among the search results and access them easily and quickly.

For this, these are the steps we must follow:

  • We open the Control Panel
  • We select the option Indexing Options.

  • This will open a new window from which we can index new locations. In it, we click on the button Modify.

Google Drive

  • Next, we deploy the corresponding drive or path to the folder where we have the Google Drive directory.
  • We mark the box that appears next to the folder in question and click on OK.

Google Drive

  • We reboot the computer for the changes to take effect.

The next thing is to check that user inheritance is enabled for that folder. For it:

  • We open a File Browser and we go to the location of the Google Drive directory.
  • We right click on the folder to access its Properties.
  • We select the tab Security.

Google Drive

  • Click on the button Advanced Options.

Google Drive files

  • In the window that opens, we check if the button that appears at the bottom indicates that we can enable inheritance.
  • If so, we click on that button.
  • We check the box to Replace all child object permission entries with inheritable permission entries for this object.
  • To finish, click on Accept and again on Accept to save the changes.

Finally, we must restart the computer again and once it starts, we can already open the Windows 10 search and check that our Google Drive files appear among the results.

 

More Articles Like This

Microsoft Teams Now Allows You To Hold Video Calls With Up To Nine Participants Simultaneously

Microsoft Brian Adam - 0
At the beginning of May we saw some of the improvements that Microsoft was preparing for Teams, the tool to be in touch and...
Read more

Instagram: So easy you can create your own GIFs to add them to Stories

Social Networks Brian Adam - 0
Thanks to the purchase of GIPHY by Facebook, it will now be easier to include custom GIFs to your Instagram Stories, we explain how. (Photo:...
Read more

The Longing: Analysis, 400 days of confinement

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
We analyze The Longing, a peculiar mix between idle game and adventure game that will equally test our desire for exploration and our patience. It...
Read more

Shinsekai: Into the Depths, Analysis

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
We analyze the new Capcom for Switch, a curious metroidvania that takes us to the ocean depths after its arrival last year at Apple...
Read more

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire Bay a new improved face. It...
Read more

Roccat Vulcan 121 AIMO, Review

Gadget Reviews Brian Adam - 0
A mechanical gaming keyboard that will light up your games   The German brand Roccat, presents his first keyboard with Titan technology in switches, this allows...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam - 0

How to access your Google Drive files from Windows 10 search

Microsoft's cloud storage system is seamlessly integrated into Windows 10, however many users store their files on other services...
Read more
Microsoft

Microsoft Teams Now Allows You To Hold Video Calls With Up To Nine Participants Simultaneously

Brian Adam - 0
At the beginning of May we saw some of the improvements that Microsoft was preparing for Teams, the tool to be in touch and...
Read more
Social Networks

Instagram: So easy you can create your own GIFs to add them to Stories

Brian Adam - 0
Thanks to the purchase of GIPHY by Facebook, it will now be easier to include custom GIFs to your Instagram Stories, we explain how. (Photo:...
Read more
Community

Another 16 people with Covid-19 died, the fewest cases with 66 days confirmed

Brian Adam - 0
At least 2,050 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,561 people south of the border and 489 north of it The Department of...
Read more
Game Reviews

The Longing: Analysis, 400 days of confinement

Brian Adam - 0
We analyze The Longing, a peculiar mix between idle game and adventure game that will equally test our desire for exploration and our patience. It...
Read more
Latest news

16 others died by Covid-19, 51 new cases

Brian Adam - 0
It was announced this afternoon that 16 others have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and there are 51 new cases. This means that...
Read more
Corona Virus

Investing online in the stock market attracts more young people in times of pandemic

Brian Adam - 0
The emergence of new customers accelerated in March, when Wall Street was sunk  With the collapse of markets due to the new coronavirus, online brokerage...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY