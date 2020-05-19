How to access your Google Drive files from Windows 10 search

Microsoft’s cloud storage system is seamlessly integrated into Windows 10, however many users store their files on other services like Google Drive. Of course, the fact that OneDrive is integrated into the system, allows us to find and access files quickly and easily from the browser itself or even from the search function of Windows 10. Next, we will show how to access our Google Drive files from Windows 10 search .

Users of the Microsoft system and who also use the Google storage service but will have found that Windows 10 does not index Google Drive files. This means that they do not appear among our searches and we have to go to the Google service site, log in and access them.

Find Google Drive files from Windows 10 search

In order for our files stored in the Google cloud to appear in Windows 10 search, we have to make it indexable. In this way, the system itself will be able to display them among the search results and access them easily and quickly.

For this, these are the steps we must follow:

We open the Control Panel

We select the option Indexing Options.

This will open a new window from which we can index new locations. In it, we click on the button Modify.

Next, we deploy the corresponding drive or path to the folder where we have the Google Drive directory.

We mark the box that appears next to the folder in question and click on OK.

We reboot the computer for the changes to take effect.

The next thing is to check that user inheritance is enabled for that folder. For it:

We open a File Browser and we go to the location of the Google Drive directory.

We right click on the folder to access its Properties .

. We select the tab Security.

Click on the button Advanced Options.

In the window that opens, we check if the button that appears at the bottom indicates that we can enable inheritance.

If so, we click on that button.

We check the box to Replace all child object permission entries with inheritable permission entries for this object.

To finish, click on Accept and again on Accept to save the changes.

Finally, we must restart the computer again and once it starts, we can already open the Windows 10 search and check that our Google Drive files appear among the results.