Updated:

How to access the new custom YouTube Music mixes

By Brian Adam
How to access the new custom YouTube Music mixes

Now you can add to YouTube Music four new ‘mixes’ or mixes of reproduction with different themes, custom lists that are updated weekly. The lists do not appear yet in the application, but you can add them to your account by following their link to the web.

Little by little, Google is improving YouTube Music in order to equate it to the musical platform that is about to disappear, Google Play Music. The transition is already started, we can even migrate lists, data and songs in a very simple way. So now it’s time to go enriching the musical suggestions with different automated lists, mixtures that are already accessible even if they do not appear in the mobile application. Do you want to add them to your library?

Automated mixes that are renewed on Mondays

Youtube Custom Music Mixes YouTube Music custom mixes that update every Monday

Automated and custom mixes for each user are a great way to discover new music, especially if the system refreshes them often enough. Spotify has a weekly list of discoveries, for example: every Monday offers related music to the user; in addition to the different recommendations by musical type, of course. That you want something similar on YouTube Music? You can access the automated ‘mixes’ and by gender.

Google is remaking the YouTube Music recommendations section: this section will soon be available directly through the apps and the web. However, some of the recommendations already work even if they do not appear: Iordbrack has published on Reddit the discovery of four automated lists that are refreshed every Monday. And the best thing is that you can add them to your account just by clicking on their respective link.

  • Relaxing mix. Slow-paced music for those times when you need some relaxation.
  • Mix to exercise. The name of the playlist already says it: music to burn calories.
  • Energy mix. Quite similar to the previous one: fast-paced rhythm to raise the energy level.
  • Mix to focus. Musical list designed not to lose concentration. Ideal for moments of study or work.

None of the previous mixes appear in the application: the only way to listen to them is by clicking on the relevant link for later add mixes to your library (Your browser will open, you need to login with the Google account that you will use in YouTube Music). Once all the lists have been saved, they will be refreshed every week taking into account your musical tastes and also the theme. Of course, it has a limitation: custom mixes are only suitable for those who have YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium, at least for now.

