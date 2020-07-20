Tech NewsHow to?Windows
How to access a drive from Windows 10 taskbar

By Brian Adam
One of the most important things is to have all the information stored in an organized way on our computer. In this sense, the usual thing is to have a unit of our hard disk for the installation of the system, while on the other hand, we can have one or more other units to store personal information and other data. In this way, we can quickly access the information we are looking for and have everything at our fingertips in a few clicks. To do this, we are going to show you how to create a shortcut to any system drive and anchor it in the Windows 10 taskbar.

We are continuously creating shortcuts to our programs or folders that we access or use more frequently. In this way, with a simple click we can open a program or access a path where we have saved certain files without having to navigate through all the folders or the Start menu until we find the tool we want to use.

In the same way it is possible to create a direct access to one of our disk drives in order to quickly access the desired information. If we still want this access to be much faster and more comfortable, then we can anchor it to the taskbar, since it is an element of the system that we almost always have in view regardless of what we are doing on our desktop.

How to dock direct access to a disk drive

If we try to pin a shortcut to a disk drive in the taskbar, we will have already noticed that Windows 10 does not allow us to perform this action just as we could do in previous versions of the Microsoft operating system. Therefore, if we right-click on the access to the unit, we will find that the option of Dock to the taskbar does not appear. Now, here are two options for adding the shortcut to a drive in the Windows 10 taskbar.

Depending on the version of the system we have, it is possible that Windows will allow us to anchor a direct access to a disk drive if we previously anchor it to the Start menu. That is, the first thing we will have to do is create the direct access to the unit in question:

  • We open the explorer of Windows 10 files.
  • We select the Unit from which we want to create the shortcut.
  • We click on it with the right mouse button.
  • We select the option Create Shortcut from the context menu.
  • We confirm that we want to bring access to the desktop and check that it has been created correctly.

Now, what we are going to do is click with the right mouse button on the access that we have just created and this time we select the option Anchor to start. This will automatically create an access to the disk drive within the Tiles of the Start menu.

Therefore, we display the start menu, look for the access to the unit among the Tiles and once located, click on it with the right mouse button and select the option Anchor to the taskbar. If this option is not available, then we will have to choose to follow the steps shown below.

  • We open the explorer of Windows 10 files.
  • We select the Unit from which we want to create the shortcut.
  • We click on it with the right mouse button.
  • We select the option Create Shortcut from the context menu.
  • This will open a window where we have to indicate that we want to bring that shortcut to the desktop.
  • We check that this access has been created and we click on it with the right mouse button to enter its Properties.
  • We select the tab Direct access.
  • In the Destination field we indicate C: /Windows/explorer.exe X:, where X must be replaced by the letter of the unit in question.
  • We apply and accept to save the changes.

Automatically, we will see how the shortcut icon changes its appearance. This means that a simple click on it will open a file explorer window with access to the drive in question and all the information stored on it.

The next thing we have to do is click on said access and without letting go, drag the icon over the taskbar and release it so that it stays anchored in it. From that moment, we will be able to access the information and files stored in said unit with a simple click, quickly and easily.

