How this machine translates thoughts PHOTOL INVESTIGATION The project is based on two neural networks that learn from the language of the human being

Reading the mind is one of the fascinations of the human being, because it is perhaps the most unknown or still undeciphered and understood part of the body. Artificial intelligence has risen to that challenge and seems to have discovered how it works.

The University of California at San Francisco (United States) has developed a system capable of reading minds, translating thoughts and making them speak, and all without moving your mouth.

Built on artificial intelligence and machine learning, the system repeats sentences translated directly from the brain out loud. To do this, the system has learned to translate a series of impulses from the human brain.

The first experiments have allowed to repeat a phrase of 250 words. Through a trial with epilepsy patients, the system took advantage of implanted electrodes from these patients' brains to record brain activity as they spoke the phrases.

These data were transferred to a neural network developed to identify patterns that could be associated with the way humans speak.

The system is complemented by a second neural network that takes advantage of the patterns discovered by the first to create words from a phrase.

However, researchers have to avoid the unpredictability of the human being, because two similar phrases are hardly repeated. So the system has to learn to interpret different phrases.

The trials are going on and it is one of the best projects in terms of progress and success, but there is still a lot of work to interpret correctly what the human mind says.