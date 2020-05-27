How Smart Rent, Samsung's Galaxy rental program works

Samsung is focusing heavily on it Smart Rent, the rental service of the Korean giant that allows you to always have in your hands a new smartphone from the Galaxy range against the payment of a monthly fee. Let's see how it works and what the clauses are.

The program also applies to new arrivals, i Galaxy S20, S20 +, S20 Ultra 5G, Note 10 and Note10 +.

The operation is very simple: just connect to the official Samsung Shop, choose the preferred device and fill out the required form by entering your personal data, including those of the credit card from which Samsung will charge you monthly. Through Smart Rent is also possible to enjoy the guarantee for theft and accidental damage for one year, and an intervention for each contract year with a deductible of 59 Euros in case of damage and 99 Euros in case of theft. Samsung also guarantees replacement within five working days in the event of theft or accidental irreparable damage.

At the end of the twelve months, the commercial department of Samsung will send an email notification informing them that it is possible to change smartphones. At this point the procedure is the same as that performed at the time of subscription: you will have to choose the smartphone, complete the rental procedure and wait for the arrival of the smartphone at home.

For all the details on Smart Rent, please refer to the official Samsung website

