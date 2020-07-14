How should you place the wifi antennas of your router to gain coverage?

Wi-Fi is one of the big headaches that we all suffer daily in our homes, or at work, pBecause many times we have the feeling that what works well one day seems to spoil the next. So we are going to lend a little hand in something that many do not repair when they configure the routers that they have in the living room, or in the workroom.

As you know, for some years now, routers are sold with two or more antennas, depending on the speed at which they are capable of transmitting and the range of that signal they can send. Now, few of us think that the placement of these components has much to do with the speed at which the information we use receives the information.

All horizontal?

The first thing we have to tell you is that the wifi signal that comes from the antennas of your routers do not propagate as we could imagine, through a series of concentric circles that get bigger and bigger, encompassing everything, as if it were a radio antenna, but it is something different, since that spread has, according to some have defined it, a crushed doughnut shape.

In a vertical antenna, that crushed doughnut spreads across the width, so in the case of houses with several floors, the coverage becomes more complicated on the upper or lower floors. To put it graphically, that vertical position of the antenna facilitates connectivity on both sides of the router as well as in the front and rear. But it is more deficient both above and below.

Optimal placement of the wifi antennas of your router. Freepik

That is why, for some years now, experts recommend that if you have at least two antennas, leave one upright, and another horizontally, in such a way that you cover these blind areas both above and below, which facilitates the presence of the Wi-Fi signal (and stronger) in more places in the house.

In addition to this almost complete propagation of the router signal, there is another reason why devices gain connection speed. And is that the reception of radio waves is maximized when “both the client (a smartphone, a tablet, etc.) and the access point coincide with polarization, “that is, the antennas point” along the same plane. “It is a simple gesture. A very small change by which you can gain speed and stability in the connection in a fast way, such as as we show you above.