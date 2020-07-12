Tech NewsAppsEntertainmentCelebritiesSocial Networks
How much does Chiara Ferragni earn $$$ for an Instagram post? A search has revealed it

By Brian Adam
0
0

New market research conducted by the Hopper HQ agency led to the publication of the “Instagram Rich List 2020” ranking, which establishes the value of each post published by the most famous influencers in the world on their respective social channels, Instagram in the first place.

It emerged that a post by Chiara Ferragni is worth 52 thousand Euros, a very high value that even surpasses Gianluca Vacchi, standing at 41 thousand.

The influencer from Cremona is in first place in the Italian top 5, with 52,600 Euros per post, followed by the entrepreneur Vecchi at 47,600 Euros, while Fedez is stuck at 31,200 euros. Lower the value for Mariano Di Vaio, at 17.900 Dollars, while Giulia De Lellis is at 14.100 Dollars and closes the miniclassifica.

In the international arena, however, the figures are mind-boggling: a post by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is worth $ 1,015,000, an absolute record that puts the WWE actor and ex wrestler in front of Kylie Jenner (986 thousand dollars) and the champion of Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo (889 thousand dollars). Fourth post for Kim Kardashian (858 thousand dollars), followed by pop star Ariana Grande (853 thousand dollars).

Clearly, the value is proportional to the number of followers: in itself the data of the Ferragnez are not surprising even in the light of the sequel, which was also reflected on the visualizations of the video clip of the song by Chiara Ferragni.

