How is a volcanic eruption related to the birth of the Roman Empire?

In 44 BC, after the assassination of Julius Caesar, a power struggle lasted almost two decades which led to the fall of the Roman Republic and the birth of the Empire. Historical records state that the period was marked by unusually cold weather and widespread famines. The cause? Maybe a volcanic eruption in Alaska.

An international team of scientists and historians has investigated volcanic ash found in samples of Arctic ice to connect the period of inexplicable extreme climate in the Mediterranean with the eruption of the Okmok volcano in Alaska in 43 BC “Trummaging evidence that a volcano on the other side of the Earth broke out and actually contributed to the rise of the Roman Empire is fascinating“, lead author Joe McConnell of the Desert Research Institute (DRI) points out in a document published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

An unusually well-preserved layer of ash, in fact, was found in an ice sample last year. The experts have been can detect two distinct eruptions: a powerful but localized and short-lived event in the early 45 BC, followed by a much larger and more widespread event in 43 BC, with relapses that lasted more than two years. The geochemical analysis was performed on the ash samples found in the ice from the second eruption, and they did perfectly adapted to the Okmok event, recognized as one of the largest eruptions of the past 2,500 years.

Not happy with the results, the team gathered further evidence to support their thesis from around the world, from climate records based on tree rings in Scandinavia to cave formations in northeastern China. All these data were included in a climate model, which suggested that the two years following the eruption were among the coldest in the northern hemisphere for 2,500 years.

Temperatures they may have dropped to seven degrees Celsius below normal for the summer and autumn after the eruption, with autumn rainfall reaching 400% of normal in southern Europe. “In the Mediterranean region, these humid and extremely cold conditions during the important spring and autumn seasons of agriculture probably reduced crops and aggravated supply problems during the ongoing political upheavals of the period,” says Oxford University archaeologist Andrew Wilson.