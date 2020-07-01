 sd
Tech NewsArtificial IntelligenceSports
Updated:

How IBM’s artificial intelligence works to revive the old Wimbledon in 2020

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Bill Gates: here’s the last hurdle for the Coronavirus vaccine

In a long interview with CNN, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates explained what it is the last obstacle...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: Finally, animated stickers are coming to the app!

After a long wait, WhatsApp has taken a first look at how the new animated stickers will look and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

It is very possible that you have noticed during the months of confinement in those television channels that recover historical games of some sports, and in the huge difference in quality between the old days of tube recordings, with a 4: 3 aspect ratio and 576p resolution, with respect to what we could consider as the modern era, the digital one, the 16: 9 era and the 720, 1080 or 2160p.

It is a huge leap, and not only for the panoramic format that covers the entire surface of the current frames of our televisions, but also for the definition, sharpness and stability of the image. That problem causes many fans not to get hooked on those old contents, by not offering a minimum quality with which to enjoy them, so they become completely expired products.

A virtual Wimbledon for 2020

The case is that based on that premise, the organizers of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC)they thought it would be a good idea replace the canceled 2020 Wimbledon with a two-week digital event taking place later this month and where you can enjoy some of the best games in history. Fifteen days in which it will be possible to relive feats that have more than 40 years behind them.

That is why AELTC has decided to use a historical partner of the event, IBM, to update these meetings in such a way that they are attractive to an audience accustomed to carrying on their smartphones better cameras than those recorded, for example, that mythical finale between McEnroe and Borg from 1980, remastering their images thanks to artificial intelligence.

The work they have carried out at IBM can be seen in the video you have above, and which is condensed in an idea that has been repeated by those responsible for the project: “make attractive to the current audience content recorded with technologies from four or more decades. “At first glance, this noise is like static in the image, with colored pixels dancing (…) Along with movement within the image, this is perceived as blur and lack of sharpness and color. For modern audiences, this historical content may be less attractive because it is of lower quality than they have become accustomed to, “he said. Sam Seddon of IBM.

IBM has resorted to “Super Resolution and Deblurring” technologies to give clarity, definition and greater contrast to the image, which caused it to have to develop personalized “artificial intelligence models” always taking current standards as a reference: “In this way, the system learned what was new and what was old and, later, how to reverse the process to partially modernize old color images (…) In many ways, Wimbledon is timeless, and modern images were the Perfect input to inform the AI ​​model what Wimbledon content should look like. ” We are impatient to see how this digital Wimbledon 2020 of historical matches looks, right?

More Articles Like This

Apple could only ship 15 million iPhones 12 in 2020

Apple Brian Adam -
The coronavirus has caused quite a few hitches to all large companies, including electronics giants such as Apple. Attempts to limit the damage caused...
Read more

The Samsung Galaxy M01s is filtered before its presentation and produces a ‘déjà vu’ with the Galaxy A10s

Android Brian Adam -
Samsung decided long ago that in its average and economic ranges there would be intermediate lines in the middle of the season. This is...
Read more

Windows 10 will have a deleted file recovery tool

Tech News Brian Adam -
Has it ever happened to all of us that we have mistakenly deleted a few files that we shouldn't And, our fair computer skills...
Read more

WhatsApp, here are the animated stickers and QR codes to add contacts

Apps Brian Adam -
WhatsApp has finally arrived new and long-awaited features: instant QR codes to add contacts and animated stickers. Even the Web version of the Facebook...
Read more

Burger King turns Tesla autopilot bug into ad campaign

Apps Brian Adam -
In the last year, Tesla has worked to make the self-driving system of its vehicles as autonomous as possible and, at least in the...
Read more

The future Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is filtered through Samsung Russia, revealing its design in detail

Android Brian Adam -
As is often the case with each new Samsung release, several of us have already witnessed a steady trickle of rumours and leaks about...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY