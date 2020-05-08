How fake accounts manipulate social networks

Profiles managed by ‘bots’ on the Internet take advantage of anonymity to influence conversations

In early April, the National Police announced that there were more than one million and a half fake accounts intended to generate disinformation about the Covid-19 on social media. Now, this alarm has gone off on Facebook. Hundreds of these profiles praise the messages on the official website of the Ministry of Health, which has claimed to be the victim of fraudulent activity that generates massive interactions.

Both times, the goal is to manipulate global conversation on social media to try that one of the two majority stories of the moment – the success or failure of the Government in managing the crisis – prevail. For this, profiles without any real identity are used to back them up and they take advantage of anonymity to misinform and manipulate the traffic on these platforms.

Behind these false accounts are ‘bots’ (derived from robots), computer programs that imitate human behaviour and share content on social networks. I know they organize into ‘farms’ that automate fake profiles to multiply interactions. From a server, tens of thousands of these accounts can praise or insult real people or misinform the population through informative hoaxes. They are like a digital army.

The misrepresentation of these false profiles finds a lucrative business on the Internet, such as increasing real influence on the net. An investigation by the New York Times uncovered in 2018 the scandal of an American company, Devumi. He had earned millions of dollars by selling three and a half million fake Twitter followers to various personalities

In addition to fraudulently increasing the number of followers, the actions of these profiles can achieve that certain messages go viral more than others, reach more users of the networks. For example, the algorithm behind Facebook rewards the interactions of shared content. If many people have clicked ‘like’, a priori it is a message that generates interest and will be shown to more users, that is, what is known as reach will go up. On Twitter, if the content is shared a large number of times and in a period of time under a hashtag – a form of this network to group messages under the same topic – get it to be ‘Trending Topic’, a privileged situation in the microblogging network. That day he will be in the most prominent places and will dominate the debate. This is what is happening these days with trends like # Sánchezveteya or #yoapoyoaIglesias.

It is a variation of what in marketing is known as ‘astroturfing’. It consists of creating fictitious popularity through the massive diffusion of the message, in many occasions hiding the true origin and making it happen as a spontaneous phenomenon.

Fake accounts are usually easy to identify. Normally they either do not have a profile picture or they have taken it from some image bank. Their creation date is very recent and they lack personal information or contacts on the social network. Your name and ‘likes’ come from other countries and never update or have been recently updated.