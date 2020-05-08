Friday, May 8, 2020
TechologySocial Networks
Updated:

How fake accounts manipulate social networks

By Brian Adam
16
0

Most Viewd

TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: the first photos of the futuristic smartband leaked

After the information of a few weeks ago, which described the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 during...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp shows new images of how we will use it on various devices

The messaging app continues to experiment with this feature. We have commented on other occasions that WhatsApp usually takes a...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

A new documentary about the Irish language outside the Gaeltacht to be broadcast on TG4 tonight

Ciara Ní Éire hopes for a new documentary on the life of an Irish speaker living in the city...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam - 0

This fossil immortalizes a 200 million year struggle for survival

The fossils of prey and its hunter have been found, the latter similar to a squid, still intertwined in...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

How to have Windows 10 May 2020 Update before anyone else

Yesterday, Microsoft finally announced the official name of Windows 10 2004 (20H1), which will be renamed May 2020 Update...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

Trick to send WhatsApp messages to a number not saved in the phonebook

Although the messaging app is undoubtedly the most used in much of the world to communicate with our family...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Here is the name of the helicopter that will fly to the Red Planet: Ingenuity

In a few months a helicopter will arrive on the Red Planet. Yes, you read that right: NASA's Mars...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
How fake accounts manipulate social networks

Profiles managed by ‘bots’ on the Internet take advantage of anonymity to influence conversations

In early April, the National Police announced that there were more than one million and a half fake accounts intended to generate disinformation about the Covid-19 on social media. Now, this alarm has gone off on Facebook. Hundreds of these profiles praise the messages on the official website of the Ministry of Health, which has claimed to be the victim of fraudulent activity that generates massive interactions.

Both times, the goal is to manipulate global conversation on social media to try that one of the two majority stories of the moment – the success or failure of the Government in managing the crisis – prevail. For this, profiles without any real identity are used to back them up and they take advantage of anonymity to misinform and manipulate the traffic on these platforms.

Behind these false accounts are ‘bots’ (derived from robots), computer programs that imitate human behaviour and share content on social networks. I know they organize into ‘farms’ that automate fake profiles to multiply interactions. From a server, tens of thousands of these accounts can praise or insult real people or misinform the population through informative hoaxes. They are like a digital army.

The misrepresentation of these false profiles finds a lucrative business on the Internet, such as increasing real influence on the net. An investigation by the New York Times uncovered in 2018 the scandal of an American company, Devumi. He had earned millions of dollars by selling three and a half million fake Twitter followers to various personalities

In addition to fraudulently increasing the number of followers, the actions of these profiles can achieve that certain messages go viral more than others, reach more users of the networks. For example, the algorithm behind Facebook rewards the interactions of shared content. If many people have clicked ‘like’, a priori it is a message that generates interest and will be shown to more users, that is, what is known as reach will go up. On Twitter, if the content is shared a large number of times and in a period of time under a hashtag – a form of this network to group messages under the same topic – get it to be ‘Trending Topic’, a privileged situation in the microblogging network. That day he will be in the most prominent places and will dominate the debate. This is what is happening these days with trends like # Sánchezveteya or #yoapoyoaIglesias.

It is a variation of what in marketing is known as ‘astroturfing’. It consists of creating fictitious popularity through the massive diffusion of the message, in many occasions hiding the true origin and making it happen as a spontaneous phenomenon.

Fake accounts are usually easy to identify. Normally they either do not have a profile picture or they have taken it from some image bank. Their creation date is very recent and they lack personal information or contacts on the social network. Your name and ‘likes’ come from other countries and never update or have been recently updated.

More Articles Like This

Tesla collapses on the stock market after writing Elon Musk on Twitter that the shares are very expensive

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Write in your official account that you will sell your physical properties There have been three tweets from Tesla's founder and first shareholder, Elon...
Read more

Apple TV 4K, launch is imminent: coming soon with A12X Bionic processor?

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Jon Prosser, a well-known American leaker, after predicting the launch of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, officially released in recent days, in recent weeks, has...
Read more

Unieuro: over 200 Euro discount on the Sony HT-STS5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar

Online Shopping Brian Adam - 0
Even today, at Unieuro we find a very interesting offer on a Dolby Atmos soundbar. To be included in the discounts of the distribution...
Read more

Here’s how the "slime" on board the International Space Station works

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Luca Parmitano and ESA and NASA astronaut Christina Koch tested in 2019 the operation of the slime without the absence of gravity. The demonstration...
Read more

WhatsApp increases the limit of participants in voice and video calls to eight

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
The new beta now allows you to see the maximum number of participants. A few days ago we told here that WhatsApp was preparing to...
Read more

How to export chats in the version of WhatsApp for iPhone

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Save conversations that you want to keep as a memory. It seems a little absurd that two applications such as WhatsApp on iPhone and Android...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Tesla collapses on the stock market after writing Elon Musk on Twitter that the shares are very expensive

Write in your official account that you will sell your physical properties There have been three tweets from Tesla's...
Read more
Smart World

Apple TV 4K, launch is imminent: coming soon with A12X Bionic processor?

Brian Adam - 0
Jon Prosser, a well-known American leaker, after predicting the launch of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, officially released in recent days, in recent weeks, has...
Read more
Online Shopping

Unieuro: over 200 Euro discount on the Sony HT-STS5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar

Brian Adam - 0
Even today, at Unieuro we find a very interesting offer on a Dolby Atmos soundbar. To be included in the discounts of the distribution...
Read more
Techology

Here’s how the "slime" on board the International Space Station works

Brian Adam - 0
Luca Parmitano and ESA and NASA astronaut Christina Koch tested in 2019 the operation of the slime without the absence of gravity. The demonstration...
Read more
Entertainment

Ten 90s cult to be rediscovered in 2020

Brian Adam - 0
The 90s, the years of 2Pac and Nirvana, by Agassi and Roberto Baggio, but also years in which the cinema (especially the independent one...
Read more
Smart World

WhatsApp increases the limit of participants in voice and video calls to eight

Brian Adam - 0
The new beta now allows you to see the maximum number of participants. A few days ago we told here that WhatsApp was preparing to...
Read more
Smart World

How to export chats in the version of WhatsApp for iPhone

Brian Adam - 0
Save conversations that you want to keep as a memory. It seems a little absurd that two applications such as WhatsApp on iPhone and Android...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY