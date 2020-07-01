 sd
How do women use their smartphones when choosing mobile rates?

By Brian Adam
Normally we talk about the smartphone market and rates in absolute terms, without making any gender distinction, but now we have known those numbers from a female perspective. Now we are echoing a report with which we know that women have other priorities when choosing a mobile phone and the rate to use with it.

Well, it is time to get to know the data that smartphone sales and the adoption of mobile rates show every month from the point of view of the female public. This is reflected a study by finetwork in a survey of users of the Womenalia portal, which yields interesting data.

What use do they make of the smartphone?

Here we speak of an exclusively female audience, which has a somewhat different use of mobiles, social networks and mobile rates compared to the male audience. In the case of women 57% of these assure that they are intensive users of the telephone, while the rest affirm that they do not depend so much on it, a total of 43%. When using mobile phones, respondents preferred to do so in the morning, 37%, followed by nights, with 33% and 30% of women using it in the afternoon. So the use by slots seems quite similar in any case.

Unsplash

It should be borne in mind that this study was carried out during the month of April, a month in which we were completely confined to our homes. During this period, the users’ feelings of dependence on the mobile phone increased. So much so that 66% of them feel dependent on mobile phones, while the remaining 34% have not felt that dependence on him. A unit that carries with it an increase in the consumption of mobile data, so much so that 81% of those surveyed assure that they have fiber and mobile services. Only 13% claim to have contracted only data rates for the mobile, and nothing more than 6% have only a fiber connection.

30% are not happy with their operator

This question has also been asked to the respondents to know what are the reasons that can move them to change operators at any given time. Of all of them 47% have thought at some point to change operators to find better conditions, with more savings and better services. But in the end it is only 17% who take the plunge and change operators, the rest of the respondents never even find an alternative to their current operator in which they can place their trust.

Unsplash

Of the women who have considered the possibility of changing operators, 44% believe they are overpaying for services than they should and out of every four women one is not happy with their current operator. According Esther Pérez, Head Of Brand at Finetwork, “This survey reveals a great market opportunity, as 30% of women would like to change operators.”

Use of the social network

This has been one of the most important sections of the Finetwork survey, where it has been asked about the use they make of these networks. Once again the most used by women is Facebook, 31% of the total, followed by 27% who use Instagram. The list of the four most used social networks by women is completed by LinkedIn with 23% and Twitter using 10%.

Unsplash

On what is the use they make of these social networks, the study reveals that 68% of the respondents access them several times a day, while the remaining 32% do it only once a day. Within this use, the content they search for is varied, mainly to access information content for 40%, as well as to access entertainment services, for 27%, to maintain contact with family or friends on 19 % and finally 5% enters social networks to share photos and videos.

