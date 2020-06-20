ScienceLatest newsTop Stories
Updated:

How do mountains grow? New study tries to answer the question

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A dark matter experiment finds something … but not what it was looking for

An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

This 518 million year old arthropod is unlike any creature that exists today

Lo Xiaocaris luoi, a 518 million-year-old creature similar to a shrimp, he did not have a single "weapon" available,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

How do mountains grow? New study tries to answer the question

Just like all life on Earth, even the mountains grow, in a process that can take billions of years. What are the factors driving this growth? This is an ongoing debate among scientists. Now we may have finally found a definitive answer and it has been published in the journal Nature.

I’m tectonic forces under the mountains to control their growth. As the plates move and move towards each other, one of the plates is forced downward into the Earth’s mantle; thus affecting the mountain ranges. Is this the main factor behind mountain height or does climate-related wear play a more significant role?

There is a third factor at play, called isostasia, a phenomenon of gravitational balance that occurs on Earth between the underground layers of our world; the latter is less significant and is partly driven by the other two factors. The experts, therefore, analyzed the strength of the plates and created computer models to verify their intuitions.

The team concluded that in the mountains that are still actively growing, the height and weight remain in balance with the enormous underlying underground forces. If the underlying friction and stress change, the height of the mountain also increase. “Erosive processes can modulate mountain topography and trigger active faults as suggested by conceptual and numerical models for climate-tectonic interactions“, the researchers write.”However, our results suggest that erosion is unable to overcome the tectonic and isostatic processes that keep the converging margins close to the balance of force.

Does the same apply to mountains that are not close to subduction zones? In those cases, it is still possible that the height of the mountain is limited by climatic conditions. For now, this new study offers geologists a new way of thinking about the forces that exist under our feet.

More Articles Like This

China has released details of clashes with Indian troops in the Gulwan Valley

Latest news Brian Adam -
Beijing: China has sent troops to the Gwalior Valley Details of the clashes have been released. China has released details of clashes with Indian troops...
Read more

Five incredible creatures that inhabit the depths of the sea

Top Stories Brian Adam -
The creatures that populate the Earth are really strange, but those that inhabit the sea depths are even more strange. The mystery has always fascinated...
Read more

The ‘intelligent box ‘ for human beings in which four people can live

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
Singapore: With the growing human population on Earth, the space for housing is also becoming less and less, but a Singapore-based company, Nestron, has...
Read more

People with more muscles could resist infections better

Health Brian Adam -
There could be a link between muscle mass and immune system health. According to a new study published in the journal Science Advances, muscle...
Read more

Successful experiment with fertilizing crops with soap bubbles

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Tokyo: Japanese scientists have successfully tested the transfer of fruit blossoms from small soap bubbles to pear trees. This is because the bees on the...
Read more

Diego, the tortoise hero, has finally returned home after decades of absence

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Diego, a giant tortoise of Española (Chelonoidis hoodensis), can be called a true hero because all alone managed to save his species from extinction....
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY