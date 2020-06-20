How do mountains grow? New study tries to answer the question

Just like all life on Earth, even the mountains grow, in a process that can take billions of years. What are the factors driving this growth? This is an ongoing debate among scientists. Now we may have finally found a definitive answer and it has been published in the journal Nature.

I’m tectonic forces under the mountains to control their growth. As the plates move and move towards each other, one of the plates is forced downward into the Earth’s mantle; thus affecting the mountain ranges. Is this the main factor behind mountain height or does climate-related wear play a more significant role?

There is a third factor at play, called isostasia, a phenomenon of gravitational balance that occurs on Earth between the underground layers of our world; the latter is less significant and is partly driven by the other two factors. The experts, therefore, analyzed the strength of the plates and created computer models to verify their intuitions.

The team concluded that in the mountains that are still actively growing, the height and weight remain in balance with the enormous underlying underground forces. If the underlying friction and stress change, the height of the mountain also increase. “Erosive processes can modulate mountain topography and trigger active faults as suggested by conceptual and numerical models for climate-tectonic interactions“, the researchers write.”However, our results suggest that erosion is unable to overcome the tectonic and isostatic processes that keep the converging margins close to the balance of force.”

Does the same apply to mountains that are not close to subduction zones? In those cases, it is still possible that the height of the mountain is limited by climatic conditions. For now, this new study offers geologists a new way of thinking about the forces that exist under our feet.