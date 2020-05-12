Tuesday, May 12, 2020
How do I keep my personal information and that of electronic and digital payment methods secure?

By Brian Adam
Only shop on reputable merchant websites.

By EuroXlive

From receiving an email from a stranger asking you to send him funds for an unforeseen emergency, to scammers asking for donations by posing as legitimate medical organizations, nonprofits or financial institutions to commit crimes, cyber fraudsters have become become increasingly creative. However, it is possible to protect yourself from fraud and the first line of defense is to be informed.

“Regardless of whether people make purchases using electronic and digital payments directly in a store, over the Internet or through a mobile phone, Visa will continue to innovate in payments so that more people have access to simple and convenient payment methods, always making security as our highest priority, ”said Eduardo Pérez, regional risk chief for Visa Latin America and the Caribbean. "At Visa, we work day by day with the aim of having the highest levels of security, together with financial institutions, businesses and governments, in order to provide the best payment channels."

Learn about some forms of fraud below, along with Visa security tips on how to prevent them.

Prevent fraud in digital payments: Digital payment fraud is relatively rare and you can take proactive steps to prevent it.

To avoid it

§ Use your chip card at the point of sale, inserting the card in the terminal or using contactless payments in terminals that have the capacity of contactless payments. Contact your bank or issuer if they have not provided you with a chip card and / or contactless payments.

§ Only make purchases on websites of recognized merchants and enter a commercial site directly through your web-browser, instead of entering a commercial site through a link on a third-party website or by email.

§ Sign up for your issuer's alert service to receive notifications of your payments in real time by text or email. Alerts by text or transaction email allows you to verify legitimate payments and contact your issuer quickly if you receive an alert of an unrecognized transaction.

§ Contact and / or resolve an unrecognized charge directly with merchants where you have an established relationship and where you make recurring payments, such as in transportation applications, digital games and television, film and / or music subscriptions.

§ Contact your issuer immediately when you identify a transaction in an unrecognized merchant.

Beware of Cyber ​​Fraud: § Cyber ​​fraud refers to fraud that is carried out on the internet through the use of some malicious software to obtain your personal data, account numbers and personal passwords.

To avoid it

§ Never enter the website of your bank from links or quick accesses that come from emails, so those emails come from your bank.

§ Always type the address of the bank's website directly into the search engine.

§ Banks never request your passwords or financial information through emails. Therefore, do not reply to such emails.

§ Do not download attachments from unknown addresses, they may be viruses.

§ Try not to use computers or public networks to access your bank's website or make transactions.

Phishing – How can you handle your email well ?: § Identity theft, known as phishing, is a form of email scam that attempts to get you to reveal your credit card, personal identity, bank account and other private information numbers.

§ Most of these scams start with an email with a link that goes to a fake website (which is spelled much like the original). These types of fake sites contain logos and graphics of the institution that they seek to replicate illegally; however, when you enter personal information it is directed to scammers.

To combat phishing

§ Any request for personal information by email is considered suspicious.

§ Do not respond to those email messages, do not press any of their links, or enter information on dubious websites.

§ Verify the legitimacy of the information request by contacting the telephone number of your bank.

§ Report suspicious email messages or websites to your financial institution.

§ Be careful with the phone: sometimes fraudsters call your phone and pose as financial, commercial or even charity entities. Be careful, it may be a fraud.

Some tips that can help you beat phone fraud

§ Financial institutions never call cardholders to request personal information from their accounts.

Be careful of notifications announcing that you have won a prize in a contest in which you have not entered.

§ Never provide information unless you have started the communication.

§ Don't feel obligated to provide card numbers over the phone.

§ Ask for details: if the caller cannot answer you, it is not legitimate.

§ Instead of asking for a “call back number”, search your own for information about the institution that called along with their legitimate phone number.

§ Inform your card issuer of these requests for personal information by calling the number on the back of the card.

VISHING – Do not allow yourself to be a victim of fraud through deceptive calls: § In this type of fraud, scammers make phone calls posing as representatives of card companies, financial institutions, and even on behalf of charities or businesses, advising that the consumer has won a contest or promotion and must appear at a certain address with identification and your debit or credit card to get your prize.

§ These actions are known under the term Vishing, which combines ‘voice’ and ‘phishing’. Through Vishing, fraudsters typically use a prerecorded message system or a caller to request, in many cases, personal financial information.

§ Fraudsters may also try to get your personal information during the call or to be asked to dial another number to enter credit card numbers, expiration dates, personal identification numbers and more.

Have you ever received a call notifying you that you are the winner of a contest to which you did not register? Or have they called you asking you to come to a certain address to collect an award, without even knowing how it was that you won it?

§ With these calls, where they can also ask you for personal financial information, you can become a victim of fraud. Therefore, it is important that you learn to detect its signs and if you suspect that you have been a victim, you must be prepared to take immediate action.

To combat Vishing

§ If you consider that you have received an illegal call, investigate who called you and avoid showing up at the indicated address. Please review your account statements carefully and immediately report to your bank if you see any suspicious transactions.

Central American and Caribbean Fintech Association urges governments to implement digital identity

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Moving quickly and decisively towards digital identity will help reduce the risk of contagion of COVID-19, promoting bankarization and financial inclusion, facilitating procedures and...
Read more

Mediaworld, the new "Work and Fun" flyer starts: offers on notebooks and routers

Techology Brian Adam - 0
After talking about the new Unieuro flyer, we focus on the new proposals of Mediaworld launching "Work and Fun" today, a new series of...
Read more

Global 5G connections will grow 20 times by 2025

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
The data projects that for next year, connections will grow by 180% to reach 340 million. By EuroXlive Data compiled by Finbold.com shows that global...
Read more

Whatsapp challenge Zoom: 50 people video calls on desktop coming soon?

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Whatsapp apparently would be ready to launch the final assault on Zoom, the application-phenomenon of the quarantine that has become popular all over the...
Read more

It is time to review the protocols of "virtual family life"

Techology Brian Adam - 0
In many homes the first stages of transformation take place. By Cristina Cubero, Director Human Capital Deloitte Costa Rica The social distancing has promoted the...
Read more

Release the new Galaxy Note10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite with this super promotion!

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
If you are looking for high-tech equipment, the Galaxy Note10 Lite and the Galaxy S10 Lite you will love them, the best thing is...
Read more
