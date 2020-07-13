ScienceLatest newsTop Stories
How do fish colonize lakes and ponds far from the sea? The answer will amaze you

By Brian Adam
How do fish colonize lakes and ponds far from the sea? The answer will amaze you

A question has been plaguing experts from around the world for some time: how do some fish do colonize isolated lakes and ponds surrounded by inhospitable and drylands? The answer to the question is even more incredible and is part of a unique journey: fish eggs are transported from the faeces of birds.

A new study found that a small number of eggs, about 0.2%, manages to survive the digestive tract of birds. This type of colonization is called “endozoochory” and is a widely common transport tactic for plant seeds … and also for some type of insect. In fish, however, the first evidence of this phenomenon was found only last year, when killifish eggs survived hatching after being eaten by a swan.

In particular, killifish eggs are unusually hard and able to survive for months in dry land in a kind of hibernation. To test this idea, biologist Ádám Lovas-Kiss of the Danube Research Institute in Hungary, together with his colleagues, fed captive ducks (Anas platyrhynchos) with eggs of two types of carp: the common carp (Cyprinus carpio) and the Carassius gibelio.

Each of the eight birds was fed 500 eggs. Of these, 18 “still alive” eggs were recovered from the duck droppings, but only 3 successfully hatched. It may seem like a limited number, but there is to consider that a single common carp can lay up to 1.5 million eggs. In one episode, about 63,501 fish eggs were found in the stomach of a seagull (Larus hyperboreus).

Most carp eggs took only an hour to “get in” and “get out”. This means that during the journey of a duck, these embryos would have travelled about 60 kilometres. One of the eggs, however, hatched after 4-6 hours, increasing this interval up to a maximum radius of 360 kilometres. The ability of carp to spread in this way, together with their adaptability in many types of environment, helps to explain they’re an incredible success in colonizing new lands.

