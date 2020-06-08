Science
How did the Pangea divide? The last supercontinent on Earth

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

How did the Pangea divide? The last supercontinent on Earth

The world we see today, some time ago, was not the same as it is now. The continents, over the billions of years of the Earth, they have always divided and united. The last known grouping is called Pangea, a fusion of all the main emerged lands.

Before Pangea began to disintegrate, what we know today as Nova Scotia bordered Morocco. While Newfoundland, a Canadian island in the Atlantic Ocean, was close to Ireland and Portugal. How did they split up? The reason why Nova Scotia and Morocco are finished 5,000 kilometres away from each other has been widely studied and discussed.

Some believe that the continents have been dragged away by the movement of the tectonic plates; others believe that hot material from underground has made its way and pushed continents elsewhere. A particularly intense and mysterious study area concerns the North Atlantic, bordered by Greenland, eastern Canada and western Europe, where they took place the final stages of breaking Pangea.

When the North Atlantic began to divide, the continent began to separate along the west side of Greenland. Then, at some point, it stopped and instead continued to open up between Eastern Greenland and Europe. Because? According to a large number of scientists, the most important geological events were strongly influenced by previous activities, a process called “inheritance”. Throughout the history of Earth, the continental masses have come together and detached several times. This process is known as the “cycle of supercontinents”, events that have left scars and lines of weakness.

When the Pangea had new stress, it split along these already weak structures. In this regard, in fact, Greenland – already weak – opened up and formed the North Atlantic Ocean. Much of what we know about this topic was discovered during oil and gas research, obtained from the 1960s, using post-war technology to scan the bottom of the oceans. There is, in fact, still much to understand and explore.

