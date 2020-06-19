Latest newsTop Stories
How did the ancient Romans spend time? A 1,700-year-old board game tells us

By Brian Adam
How did the ancient Romans spend time? A 1,700-year-old board game tells us

How did the ancient Romans spend their time? When they were not busy conquering new provinces they delighted in Ludus latrunculorum, a board game from around 1,700 years ago that was recently found in a mound in Norway.

A total of 19 pieces were recovered. This “brigand game” was thought to be similar to chess, checkers or backgammon, pitting players against each other in a military tactics challenge. The site where the discovery took place is called Ytre Fosse and dates back to the early Iron Age, around 300 AD, an important sea route known as “Nordvegen”.

Unfortunately, the game table is missing (only the pieces were found), but the location of the find suggests that the game was put there to allow merchants to socialize or pass the time. The mound where the game pieces were found most likely belonged to someone with a very important status. The other objects discovered, including pottery, bones, a bronze needle and burnt glass support this idea.

The recovered game pieces are made of bone and are relatively well preserved. On the dice, however, it is possible to distinguish small circles representing the numbers zero, three, four and five. “Finding a game that is almost two thousand years old is incredibly fascinating,” says historian Morten Ramstad of the University of Bergen in Norway.”He tells us that people were not very different from us then.

