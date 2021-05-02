How did Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first meet?

Mumbai: Leading Bollywood cricket and film duo actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli met for the first time.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met in 2013 during the shooting of a shampoo commercial in which both were modelling. In a previous interview, Anushka Sharma had said about Virat Kohli that if you ask me if Virat comes to my house, I will say yes. Are they my friends, yes? If I know them, the answer is yes. But there are more details that people don’t know.

“We worked together in an advertisement. I took some arrogant attitude towards them because they were known to be arrogant,” Anushka said. But when I met him, he seemed to be a very tolerant, intelligent and funny man.

The shooting continued for three days and the next night I invited my friends to dinner at the joy of my new home. I also invited Virat. And that’s where our friendship began.

It should be noted that this beautiful couple from film and cricket got married on December 11, 2017, and now they are the parents of a beautiful little daughter.