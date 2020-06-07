How close is it possible to approach a black hole? Astronomers looking for the answer

We don’t yet know exactly what happens when we enter a black hole, but we know – relatively – what happens near these cosmic monsters. In a new study, physicists examined the characteristics of light to understand how close they can get to a black hole before being destroyed by its gravity.

Any object can orbit stably around the black hole like any other identical mass; many things of the cosmos, in fact, are found in orbit around these monsters. But when they get too close beyond the event horizon, the border that does not even let the light escape, the gravity of the black hole will eventually devour everything.

Just outside the black hole, but before reaching the event horizon, the gravitational forces are so extreme that stable orbits become impossible. Once you reach this region, you cannot remain in a safe orbit. However there is a border called Innermost stable circular orbit (ISCO, the innermost circular orbit more stable), a firm prediction of Einstein’s theory of general relativity, the same theory that predicts the existence of black holes.

Until now, we have never been able to verify the existence of ISCO and whether it complies with general relativity predictions. The gas that falls into a black hole, however, can provide us with a way to verify its existence. A team of astronomers recently published an article about this topic in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. Their technique is based on an astronomical trick known as reverb mapping, which takes advantage of the illumination of different areas around the black hole.

In this recent study, the researchers used sophisticated computer simulations to see the influence of gas inside ISCO in X-ray emission, both nearby and outside. Unfortunately, what they found out is that we do not yet have the right sensitivity for the instruments to measure this gas, but the next generation of X-ray telescopes should be able to do it.