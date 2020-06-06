Houseparty: The option to video call and play with your best friends

The video call app from the creators of Fortnite, Houseparty, is one more option for this quarantine, have you tried it yet?

In these days of being at home due to the contingency generated by the Covid-19 worldwide; video calling and messaging applications have been the salvation to stay together with family and friends. And here we present one more, it is Houseparty to video call and also plays with your contacts.

Houseparty is a social networking app created by Epic Games, the same people in charge of Fortnite; the most popular Battle Royale video game of recent times. Which was created so that most fans could connect with their best friends remotely and play the same time one or more games?

However, Houseparty from being a tool for the most experienced gamers, it has become one more social network; with the opportunity to talk and play at the same time. This is how he defined it Alejandro Hernández, publishing lead of Epic Games Latin America:

“It is as its name says in English. I have a party at my house, I invite you and maybe you come with friends and they are welcome, and I myself can decide if in the future I want to continue seeing your friends or if I no longer want to receive them at my house ”

How does Houseparty work?

As its name says, Houseparty It is not the typical app for video calls from work or school as they have been Zoom and Messenger Rooms; rather it was created to spend a fun time with friends, family or even strangers.