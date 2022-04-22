Households are expected to be paid up to €400 a month to help with the costs of housing Ukrainian refugees, under plans being discussed by Government.

Discussions have taken place between the secretaries general of a number of government departments and sources told RTÉ News that a figure of “up to €400” is being proposed.

The proposed payment, which could be announced as early as next week, would aim to cover costs such as extra utilities bills, associated with housing those fleeing the war.

It would also act as an incentive to boost the number of accommodation places available for the number of refugees arriving in Ireland.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has asked a number of ministers to bring forward options on how to support households who accommodate refugees.

Yesterday, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said that there will be no cap to the number of refugees Ireland accepts, even as the Government admits it is facing a struggle to house arriving Ukrainians.

Around 25,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived since the war began at the end of February.

While numbers arriving have fallen in recent days, the Government expects it to rise again in the coming weeks.

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman added tha group accommodation will become a “more substantial” part of Ireland’s plan to house refugees.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne has said that the Irish people and Government have “done a tremendous job” in supporting Ukrainians.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Today with Philip Boucher Hayes, Mr Byrne said that there had been “a national outpouring of practical support” for people fleeing the war.

He said that the accommodation that has been provided is “not perfect by any stretch of the imagination for anybody”.

However, he anticipated that many of those who have arrived will seek to return to Ukraine.

“The idea I hope is that sometime people can go home and I am sure that’s the hope that they have,” he said.