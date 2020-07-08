House prices fell by an average of 3.3% in the first five months of this year, according to latest figures from the company Daft.ie. Rents rose an average of 0.2% over the same period.

The average price for a home last month was € 253,868 and landlords looking for rent were € 1,402 a month.

In Dublin, however, the average house price was € 369,000 and the average rent was € 2,023.

House prices fell by 3.8% in Dublin, 2.9% in the rest of Leinster and 4.9% in Munster, according to the figures.

Prices rose 0.7% in Connaught and Ulster.

Rent increased by 0.5% in Dublin and by 1.2% in the rest of Leinster.

Rentals in Connaught and Ulster fell by 2%.