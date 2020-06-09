House prices increased by 3.7% in May, according to Daft.ie. This represents a significant change from the 5.5% decrease experienced in April.

According to national figures, rent was also up 0.6% last month.

Landlords were seeking an average of € 1,398. This is an increase of 0.7% over the same period last year.

However, rent remained unchanged in Dublin and Connacht and Ulster fell by 1.7%.

According to Daft.ie, it is not yet possible to say how the crownviris crisis will affect property in the near future.

They say so much to consider, from the new circumstances of employment, to the cost of building materials and the amount of loans provided by the financial institutions.

"The weather will break", they say.