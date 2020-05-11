Monday, May 11, 2020
Techology
Updated:

Hospitals: one of the main targets of cyber attacks

By Brian Adam
4
0

Most Viewd

TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The mysterious X-37B plane is about to return to orbit and this time we know why

There is a lot of mystery around the US Army X-37B spacecraft that recently returned to Earth after nearly...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Motorola RAZR, surprise: two folding smartphones for the price of one in the USA

Do you remember Motorola RAZR, the folding smartphone that has made a lot of talk about itself because of...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Copy an object from reality and paste it on your computer: the incredible video

In the last few days, a particularly interesting video has been making the rounds of social networks, in which...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp for PC and Mac already shows its dark mode in the beta version

New screens appear on how they carry out these jobs. WhatsApp dark mode is now available for iOS and Android...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

Staff of Dundalk Nursing Home heartbroken at death 23

The chief director of Dundalk Nursing Home, Dundalk, has confirmed that since April 1st, 23 residents died at the...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: the first photos of the futuristic smartband leaked

After the information of a few weeks ago, which described the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 during...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

NVIDIA Ampere and AMD RDNA2: will this be the right year to change GPUs?

The current generation of video cards has split the market in two. On the one hand, there is NVIDIA,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

These are the reasons why hospitals and healthcare facilities are an attractive target for cybercriminals.

By EuroXlive

Hospitals, as well as organizations and companies linked to the health sector, have stood out for some time for being one of the main targets of attack for cybercriminals, in a context like the current one, a computer attack on a hospital could have consequences even more severe. To further understand this scenario, ESET, a leading company in proactive threat detection, explains the reasons that make the health sector an attractive target for cybercriminals.

This month INTERPOL issued a statement alerting about a significant growth of ransomware attacks targeting hospitals in different countries of the world. In the United States, the FBI published a alert as a consequence of the increase in deception directed at health organizations and government entities. He also released a new warning which referred to phishing emails addressed to providers in the health sector in that country. Furthermore, the Czech Republic's main cybersecurity agency issued a warning stating its concern about a possible large-scale attack especially targeting hospitals and the health sector in general.

In this context, the ESET Research Laboratory explains the points that make the health sector an attractive target for cybercriminals:

Malicious actors always take advantage of topics of interest to plan their attacks: Several organizations have alerted in recent weeks to the increase in malicious campaigns trying to capitalize on concerns about the advance of the COVID-19 pandemic and also on the particular interest of the health sector as a target of its attacks. An example of this has been the significant increase in campaigns in recent months. malicious attempts to exploit the coronavirus issue to trick users into compromising their devices.

A critical sector: The health sector plays a vital role for the well-being of a society, which makes it a perfect target for extortion through a ransomware attack, as interruption in the continuity of the services they provide can have a significant impact on community. The need to urgently resolve any type of incident is a favorable point in the negotiation for a cybercriminal. Other aspects make it a target of interest, are the lack of safety training for health professionals; the existence of multiple vulnerabilities due to the use of obsolete software; the multiplicity of IoT devices that are used, or the sensitivity of the information they handle.

Data and information sensitivity: Medical reports contain private and personal information that should not fall into the wrong hands. Added to the medical reports is the sensitive information from the industry: development of new drugs and treatments, data from medical research, results of tests of experimental treatments, among others. In this context, a ransomware attack, for example, would leave a doctor without access to electronic health records and without the possibility of using computer assessment methods due to the incident.

Cyber ​​attacks on the health sector are not new: Data breaches and ransomware attacks in 2019 by healthcare organizations in the United States represented an estimated cost to the sector of $ 4 billion. Five health care organizations in that country reported ransomware attacks in a single week in June last year, prompting, for example, a medical practices center in the state of Michigan. will close after refusing to pay a ransom to attackers. In a comparison carried out between sectors such as education, health care, finance and professional services in general, the percentage of attacks directed at health care entities represented 41%, being the highest among the sectors.

Cases of cyberattacks to hospitals and health centers: In recent years, there have been a large number of cases of computer attacks on hospitals, organizations and companies in the health sector in different countries. Regarding data gaps, the North American clinical laboratory, Quest Diagnostics, which operates in the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico and Brazil, was victim of a data breach It was known in mid-2019 and affected almost 12 million patients.

In France, an attack caused a computer blackout in 120 hospitals in the countryAlthough it had no consequences for patients, it forced professionals to have to resort to pencil and paper. Something similar happened in Australia and the United States in the second half of 2019, when several Hospitals and healthcare providers were affected by ransomware attacks that they forced to shut down part of their systems and made access to compromised computers impossible.

In January 2020, a attack on the Torrejón University Hospital, in Madrid, affected the availability of several of its computer systems. Although details of the incident were not disclosed, the opinion was about a ransomware attack, since the malware used blocked the systems, preventing access to the patient's medical records and forcing professionals to make medical reports manually. Almost a month after the incident, the hospital had managed to recover 80% of the computer systems.

Vulnerable ecosystem: Another aspect that makes this sector vulnerable is the use of outdated or unsupported software. A report published by Forescout in 2019 assured that 70% of computers in the health sector would be using an unsupported operating system, such as Windows 7. In addition, a study Global published in mid-2019 by the company Armis revealed that in the previous six months, 40% of medical institutions (hospitals, clinics, etc.) were impacted by WannaCry ransomware; A malicious code that wreaked havoc globally in 2017 as a result of a vulnerability that two years later continues unpatched on multiple devices active in this sector.

IoT devices in the health sector, a broad attack surface: Growth in the integration of medical devices connected to the internet, represents a security risk by representing a larger area vulnerable to computer attacks. In the update there is in use millions of medical IoT devices connected to patients providing information on your health status. However, data from a survey conducted by Irdeto in 2019 of security professionals working in the health sector showed that, in the last year, 8 out of 10 organizations in this sector in the United States suffered a targeted attack. to IoT devices, and that 30% of those attacks have compromised the security of the end user.

"We are at a time when guaranteeing the normal functioning of health entities becomes a priority to address the situation we face with this pandemic. This is why everything related to computer security cannot be neglected, since it is a critical point that if not properly managed can be exploited by cybercriminals to hinder the normal operation of health entities. The digital transformation has reached health entities, and this transformation must be done safely, taking care of the availability and privacy of the data. Although this process represents an additional challenge for this type of entity, it must be faced to guarantee the safe use of technology, ”said the head of the ESET Latin America Laboratory, Camilo Gutiérrez.

More Articles Like This

The first Guatemalan satellite will be released into space

Techology Brian Adam - 0
On Tuesday, April 28, Quetzal-1 will be released into space from the International Space Station and will begin to orbit Earth. By EuroXlive Quetzal-1, the first...
Read more

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: possible technical specifications and prices on the net!

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Bomb report published by the popular leaker Jon Prosser, who in a video published a few minutes ago spread the alleged complete data sheets...
Read more

Xiaomi has a Redmi Full HD monitor even cheaper for 78 euros

Online Shopping Brian Adam - 0
A few months ago, Xiaomi launched its first monitors on the market. The Xiaomi Curved Screen Gaming Display had 34 inches, with a 1500R...
Read more

Google Meet is now free and can be accessed from any email account

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
The daily use of the platform has grown 30 times since January 2020. By EuroXlive Considering the importance of physical isolation at this time and the...
Read more

Set Face ID so it doesn't turn off the screen light when you look at it

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
The mobile will stay active while you are using it. It is not a function that is too new since some Android phones had...
Read more

Strategic data analysis, a strategic role within organizations

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The director of analysis or data management has a great influence on business decision-making. The professional in data analysis, Chief Analytics Officer (CAO) or also...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The first Guatemalan satellite will be released into space

On Tuesday, April 28, Quetzal-1 will be released into space from the International Space Station and will begin to...
Read more
Techology

Hospitals: one of the main targets of cyber attacks

Brian Adam - 0
These are the reasons why hospitals and healthcare facilities are an attractive target for cybercriminals. By EuroXlive Hospitals, as well as organizations and companies linked to...
Read more
Techology

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: possible technical specifications and prices on the net!

Brian Adam - 0
Bomb report published by the popular leaker Jon Prosser, who in a video published a few minutes ago spread the alleged complete data sheets...
Read more
Community

Slight reduction in Covid-19 unemployment payment

Brian Adam - 0
The Covid-19 unemployment payment has declined slightly. This is the first time since it was approved on March 16th. 598,000 are in receipt of the €...
Read more
Entertainment

Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi's ambition and courage

Brian Adam - 0
In keeping with the Norse apocalypse whose name it bears, Thor: Ragnarok was a real movie earthquake for fans of the God of Thunder...
Read more
Corona Virus

Apple will begin reopening its physical stores in the United States

Brian Adam - 0
Apple is based in California, where confinement has been extended through May 31. By AFP Apple will reopen its physical stores next week in some states...
Read more
Online Shopping

Xiaomi has a Redmi Full HD monitor even cheaper for 78 euros

Brian Adam - 0
A few months ago, Xiaomi launched its first monitors on the market. The Xiaomi Curved Screen Gaming Display had 34 inches, with a 1500R...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY