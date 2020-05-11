Monday, May 11, 2020
Hospitals and health care centers targeted by cybercriminals

By Brian Adam
Among the reasons that lead cybercriminals to attack this type of institution are: the theft and commercialization of patient information.

By EuroXlive

At a time when health services are struggling to control the influx of COVID-19-infected patients, healthcare providers and hospitals in the United States and Europe have seen an increase in cyberattacks.

The European Union (EU) law enforcement agency revealed that it has received high-intensity reports of cyber attacks in almost all member countries, with a special focus on hospitals and medical institutions, which are easy targets of hackers.

“In addition to generating a health crisis, COVID-19 has revealed that many of the systems of health care centers are vulnerable to attacks by cybercriminals, with systems that are often outdated and that endanger not only its functionality, but the privacy of your patients' data, ”explains Ángel Salazar, general manager of Soluciones Seguras Guatemala.

One of the issues of greatest concern in Guatemala is the safety of coronavirus patients, some of whom have been victims of threats after the leaking of their photos on social networks. Therefore, it is extremely important to take care of your information in the health system, to avoid retaliation against pandemic patients.

Among the reasons that lead cybercriminals to attack this type of institution are: the theft and commercialization of patient information, the theft of medical identities and the seizure of sensitive information, such as clinical studies for new drugs, in order to obtain financial remuneration.

Without serious and strategic cybersecurity measures, the industry is exposed to malicious code blocking or encrypting information from key operational systems or from the files of its patients.

"A cybersecurity strategy can avoid attacks like the ones we have witnessed in recent weeks, hospitals must view cybersecurity as a key element in their business, a fall or unavailability of equipment can result in a serious threat to the continuity of the organization and in the care of their patients ”, concludes Salazar.

With almost 20 years of experience in network, application and telecommunications security management, Soluciones Seguras is the leading cybersecurity company in Central America.

With a team of professionals of the highest level, certified by the most recognized manufacturers in the security industry, it is the number one Check Point Regional Authorized Training Center in the region. It has operations in Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala and El Salvador, and clients in other Latin American countries.

