Horse owner Caolann Ó Conaola says that it is great news for the 29,000 horse industry workers that closed-door racing will take place from 8 June.

Horse racing has not been seen here since March 24.

Before horse racing stopped here, 10 events took place behind closed doors.

All racecourses will have strict guidelines to follow from 8 June.

Guidelines that will be quite rigorous to apply

Horse expert Mánus Ó Conghaile said there are some similarities between the Irish Horse Racing guideline and those currently being implemented in France and Germany.

Only essential persons will be admitted to the racecourse.

A health survey and temperature check will be carried out on entry.

Riders, thugs, health and security personnel will be required to wear masks.

Each racecourse will have a Covid-19 officer to ensure that physical separation is implemented.

Horse racing was due to return at the end of June but the start date was brought forward following discussions between Irish Horse Racing and the Government.

Racing behind closed doors in Germany and France began with a two-week event.

The Taoiseach referred to Britain and France in his decision.

The horse industry is worth € 1.5 billion to the economy.

Journalist Daragh Ó Conchúir said that the breeding industry in Ireland is very important and that it is hoped that the sale and purchase of horses will be allowed again.

Ireland is the third largest country in the world where thoroughbred horses are born and most are exported.