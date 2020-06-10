Hopefully the case for Irish will be discussed again in the Houses of the Oireachtas 'soon'

Conradh na Gaeilge submitted another petition to the Business Committee last week about the need to discuss the case of the Gaeltacht and the Irish language in the Dáil

The Houses of the Oireachtas seem to have found a solution to the problem which means that there is no debate on Gaeltacht or Irish language matters in the Dáil at present.

As previously reported on this site, any specific speech on Irish language and Gaeltacht affairs has been expelled from Dáil Éireann because the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Seán Kyne, is not allowed to speak in the Dáil because he lost his seat in the election of the year this.

However, the Dáil Business Committee has now decided that the issue of the language will be discussed "soon" in the Dáil.

Irish language and Gaeltacht issues may also be discussed at the Dáil committee that is screening the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dáil Business Committee has been exploring for some time another way to hold a debate on the Irish language and the Gaeltacht in the Dáil.

A spokesperson for the Business Committee told Report.ie that "any senior minister" could answer questions about the Irish language and the Gaeltacht and that discussions were being held about when a debate on the language situation could be held in the Dáil.

Conradh na Gaeilge submitted another petition to the Business Committee this week about the gap that leaves no room for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht in the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Conradh na Gaeilge's Secretary General Julian de Spain said it was clear that their petition had been "progressed" and that he had "hope" that the matter would be resolved soon.

The Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, was among the TDs who recommended that Irish and Gaeltacht issues be discussed at a meeting of the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee, as Minister of State Seán Kyne had no impediment to going before that committee.

Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil TDs are calling for a debate on the Gaeltacht and Irish language in the Dáil.

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan has been in the Dáil twice recently to answer questions on 'culture' and 'heritage' matters, but there has been no debate on the Gaeltacht situation.

TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh, Sinn Féin's Irish spokesman, said it was a "step down" for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht that the case of the Gaeltacht and the Irish language will not be discussed in the Dáil.

"The main thing is that Minister Madigan has responsibility for the Irish language, Seán Kyne is a Junior Minister. Minister Madigan discussed the issue of heritage a week ago in the Dáil and answered questions about culture a fortnight ago and the Gaeltacht and the Irish language should be discussed in the Dáil as well, ”he said.

Deputy Ó Snodaigh said there was no certainty that the Gaeltacht will be discussed by the Covid-19 committee because of their "time constraints".

Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív said in the Dáil recently that he was "surprised" that Minister Madigan, who has "primary responsibility" for heritage matters, was unable to answer questions about the language, " it is very much ”of heritage.

Conradh na Gaeilge's Secretary General Julian de Spain said this gap was "another indication" of the need to appoint a senior minister for the Gaeltacht and the Irish language in the next government.