'Hopeful' in latest figures and 'broken chains of disease broken'

By Brian Adam
NPHET experts say there is still uncertainty about the future of Covid-19 in Ireland but the spread of the disease is declining again

The Department of Health announced in the evening that a further nine people with the coronary virus had died, but that eight of those deaths related to a three-month period between April and June.

Seven new cases of the disease were announced this afternoon and the acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said the spread of the disease was declining again compared to the past few weeks.

He said there had been “uncertainty and optimism” this week about the spread of the disease.

The last two weeks have been “uncertainty and worry” and “uncertainty and despair”, he said.

“Two weeks ago, we expressed our concern about the direction in which the Covid-19 was spreading here in Ireland. The people of the country did something to us and together they managed to break the chain of that scattering.

“This is another manifestation of the powers that people have when they work together to overcome this unprecedented pandemic. The most important thing now is to be firm and continue the good work, ”said Dr Ronan Glynn.

The acting Chief Medical Officer stated that “if we continue to adhere to the public health advice – we can keep up with the progress we have made – stay two meters away from others, wash our hands properly. well and often, wear a face mask where appropriate and cough or sneeze safely. ”

The reproductive rate of the disease has fallen slightly from last week. It is now estimated to be between 1.1 and 1.4.

Also, the number of new cases of the disease has also fallen slightly compared to last week.

However, NPHET experts said the spread of the disease had to be pushed below 1 again.

One person with Covid-19 now dies every 3-5 days. There were 14 patients infected with the coronary virus in hospitals today and six of them were in an intensive care unit.

Dr Philip Nolan from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said conditions had been “stable” compared to recent weeks.

The best possible reading of the latest figures was that the public recognized the “signs” that things were deteriorating and acted accordingly to suppress the spread of the disease.

“The good news is that the R number has dropped. However, it should not be forgotten that this new virus is still with us and we just need to be relaxed about it to allow it to spread again. This will be a long game.

“As we approach the weekend and the rest of the summer, we need to be very vigilant if we are to keep this disease under control,” says Professor Philip Nolan.

No deaths were to be announced today by the Northern Department of Health. Eight new cases of the disease have been announced in the north.

At least 2,319 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,763 people south of the border and 556 north of it.

To date, 31,702 cases of Covid-19 disease have been confirmed in Ireland, 25,826 cases south of the border and 5,876 cases north of the border.

