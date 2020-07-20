Hope about a vaccine that stimulates immunity to the coronavirus

A vaccine being developed at Oxford University is succeeding in producing antibodies and white blood cells that can fight the coronary virus

A new vaccine is successfully adapting the human immune system to fight the coronary virus.

It is pleased that the vaccine being developed at Oxford University is safe and is succeeding in producing antibodies and white blood cells that are resistant to Covid-19.

The vaccine was tested in 1,077 people aged between 18 and 55 and the results were published in the journal Lancet today.

The clinical trial for the development of the coronary virus vaccine, SARS-Cov-2, was conducted at the Jenner Institute at Oxford University.

The director of the Jenner Institute is Professor Adrian Hill – originally from Dublin. Hill began his studies at Trinity College and moved to Oxford to complete the work.

Professor Hill said today that the strength of the vaccine 's effect on the immune system means that it is likely to protect a person from the coronavirus, but that this cannot be taken for granted.

The success of the vaccine in this way is encouraging, but it is said that it is still too early to say that it will work and that more trials are needed. Professor Sarah Gilbert, one of the researchers, said there was "a lot more work to be done" before it could be confirmed that the new vaccine could help control the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But these early results are promising,” says Professor Gilbert.

The new genetically modified virus vaccine that gives chimpanzee chills is called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.