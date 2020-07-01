Honor X10 Max 5G will be the largest smartphone ever produced by Honor

The Chinese operator China Telecom has published online through Weibo unpublished photos of the new Honor X10 Max 5G, denying several previous leaks and showing itself not only in design but also by revealing the technical datasheet. What characterizes this smartphone will be mainly the screen size and the 5G-ready processor.

Honor X10 Max 5G will indeed be the largest phone ever produced by Honor, with a 7.09 ”LCD display equipped with RGBW, HDR10 technology and brightness equal to 780 cd / m². The SoC inside the smartphone will be a MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G, 2GHz octa-core with integrated 5G modem excellent for medium and medium-high end smartphones.

In the photographic sector, there is one 48MP + 2MP dual rear cameras, along with an 8MP front lens. It is not yet known how much RAM it will have and how much the storage space will cost, while the battery is known to have a capacity of 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 22W.

Finally, Honor X10 Max 5G will have the fingerprint sensor on the right side of the device and will arrive on the market with Android 10 and Magic UI, but without the Google services. In their place, there will be Huawei Mobile Services and AppGallery.

The official presentation by Huawei, the number one smartphone retailer in the world, is expected for July 2, the date on which you will most likely also know something more about the price. Meanwhile, Honor 9A has officially arrived in Italy for 149.90 Euros.