Honor V30 Pro reaches 122 points in DxOMark

One of the most important companies when comparing cameras is DxOMark, which has established itself as a recognized benchmarking authority for mobile photography and video. You have now introduced the analysis of the Honor V30 Pro reaching the second place in the ranking.

This company began mainly analyzing professional and digital consumer cameras, but has gradually diversified into telephony.

Honor V30 Pro is second in the DxOMark ranking

DxOMark has just presented its latest review that it did with the Honor V30 Pro. This smartphone reaches 122 points globally, which is the second highest rating ever awarded.

Honor is a sub-company of Huawei, which also owns DxOMark’s first and third highest-scoring smartphone, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G and Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

In the photography area, the Honor V30 Pro has received 133 points thanks to its zoom function as the highlight. It has also achieved 100 points in video recording and has been praised for its stabilization, fast autofocus, and color reproduction methods.

Honor V30 series featured Matrix Camera technology for the framework with systemic imaging technology through the collaboration of software and hardware. In simpler terms, the phone was well-optimized with capable hardware and well-programmed algorithm software that helps achieve an industry-leading score.

A 40MP Sony IMX600 RYYB custom sensor with f / 1.8 aperture as main camera, an 8MP telephoto sensor with f / 2.4 aperture and a 12MP wide-angle sensor with f / 2.2 aperture at 109 degrees.

In particular, Xiong Junmin, Vice President of Honor, took advantage of the scores obtained as an opportunity to affirm that a higher pixel count does not translate into better images, but a combination of optics, sensors, chips, algorithms and more, something that also has been backed by ratings.

And Junmin is right, the most important thing is a good software optimization As Google demonstrates with its camera interface that improves considerably where it is installed.