Honor MagicBook 14 today on HiHonor bundled with Honor MagicWatch 2

To celebrate its release, Honor MagicBook 14, the first PC from HONOR, is from today available for purchase on HiHonor for € 599.90 bundled with the best buy of the wearable category HONOR Magic Watch 2.

HONOR MagicBook 14 weighs only 1.38 kg with a thickness of 15.9 mm, easily adapting to most bags and allowing users to enjoy maximum portability and unmatched performance on the move. Powered by an incredible 56Wh battery, HONOR MagicBook 14 offers 10 hours of battery life. At full charge it can power 10 hours of office activity, 9.5 hours of local 1080P video playback and 9.4 hours of continuous web browsing. Users can count on long-lasting, first-rate performance, even on long journeys.

Designed to handle all types of use, including office multitasking and PC gaming entertainment, HONOR MagicBook 14 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor with Radeon Vega 8 graphics card, and 8 GB of DDR4 RAM, offering smooth and limitless performance, performing best during the most complex activities. HONOR MagicBook 14 is also equipped with a PCIe NVMe SSD storage unit up to five times faster than a standard SATA SSD drive, maximizing productivity.

Privacy is just as important as the design and performance of the laptop. The webcam is hidden between the buttons and can be opened if necessarythus ensuring extreme privacy for the user. In addition, the power button features a fingerprint reader that allows instant access from boot to desktop for a more secure experience. The HONOR MagicBook series maintains the original HONOR Magic-Link which allows multiscreen collaboration, making it easier than ever to manage the work between smartphone and laptop.