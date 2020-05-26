Tech NewsLaptopsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Honor MagicBook 14 today on HiHonor bundled with Honor MagicWatch 2

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and other companies join forces: here’s what to do

The world of smartphones is very competitive and it is therefore not very simple to see competing companies collaborate...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020

May 2020 continues to prove to be a very interesting month in terms of Android smarpthone releases: we analyze...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Honor MagicBook 14 today on HiHonor bundled with Honor MagicWatch 2

To celebrate its release, Honor MagicBook 14, the first PC from HONOR, is from today available for purchase on HiHonor for € 599.90 bundled with the best buy of the wearable category HONOR Magic Watch 2.

HONOR MagicBook 14 weighs only 1.38 kg with a thickness of 15.9 mm, easily adapting to most bags and allowing users to enjoy maximum portability and unmatched performance on the move. Powered by an incredible 56Wh battery, HONOR MagicBook 14 offers 10 hours of battery life. At full charge it can power 10 hours of office activity, 9.5 hours of local 1080P video playback and 9.4 hours of continuous web browsing. Users can count on long-lasting, first-rate performance, even on long journeys.

Designed to handle all types of use, including office multitasking and PC gaming entertainment, HONOR MagicBook 14 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor with Radeon Vega 8 graphics card, and 8 GB of DDR4 RAM, offering smooth and limitless performance, performing best during the most complex activities. HONOR MagicBook 14 is also equipped with a PCIe NVMe SSD storage unit up to five times faster than a standard SATA SSD drive, maximizing productivity.

Privacy is just as important as the design and performance of the laptop. The webcam is hidden between the buttons and can be opened if necessarythus ensuring extreme privacy for the user. In addition, the power button features a fingerprint reader that allows instant access from boot to desktop for a more secure experience. The HONOR MagicBook series maintains the original HONOR Magic-Link which allows multiscreen collaboration, making it easier than ever to manage the work between smartphone and laptop.

More Articles Like This

How to know which apps consume the most battery on your smartphone?

Android Brian Adam - 0
If at any moment you have noticed that the battery of your phone decreases faster, with this trick you will know which app is...
Read more

Pete Lau confirms that we will have cheap OnePlus again

Android Brian Adam - 0
OnePlus began its journey in the market in 2014 with the OnePlus One, despite the fact that the company had been founded a year...
Read more

Having Disney + as an application in the Windows 10

Apps Brian Adam - 0
If you are a Disney + user and want to enjoy the _streaming video platform of the company that created Mickey Mouse from your PC, you...
Read more

Trony launches a new offer on the truly unmissable Samsung soundbar

Electronics Brian Adam - 0
Even today, as usual, it is time for unmissable offers Trony has made a very interesting one for a soundbar developed by Samsung ...
Read more

Huawei MateBook X Pro with 512GB SSD on offer on Amazon

Laptops Brian Adam - 0
After reporting Amazon's discount on MacBook Air this morning, we return to the Seattle giant's catalog again to report another offer on a notebook....
Read more

Samsung Galaxy A71, analysis: a great mobile in all aspects that excels on screen, battery and also in price

Android Brian Adam - 0
It wasn't too long ago that the Samsung Galaxy A71 appeared, and despite having tough opponents within its own family (all Galaxy...
Read more
LaptopsBrian Adam - 0

Honor MagicBook 14 today on HiHonor bundled with Honor MagicWatch 2

To celebrate its release, Honor MagicBook 14, the first PC from HONOR, is from today available for purchase on...
Read more
Android

How to know which apps consume the most battery on your smartphone?

Brian Adam - 0
If at any moment you have noticed that the battery of your phone decreases faster, with this trick you will know which app is...
Read more
Latest news

The crown virus crisis in Donkey Sanctuary in Donegal

Brian Adam - 0
The Donkey Sanctuary is deeply affected by the crown virus crisis. It is a voluntary organization and they are in short supply because they...
Read more
Android

Pete Lau confirms that we will have cheap OnePlus again

Brian Adam - 0
OnePlus began its journey in the market in 2014 with the OnePlus One, despite the fact that the company had been founded a year...
Read more
Community

Nine more hit by Covid-19 dead, 37 new cases confirmed

Brian Adam - 0
At least 2,129 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,615 people south of the border and 514 north of it The Department of...
Read more
Apps

Having Disney + as an application in the Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
If you are a Disney + user and want to enjoy the _streaming video platform of the company that created Mickey Mouse from your PC, you...
Read more
Electronics

Trony launches a new offer on the truly unmissable Samsung soundbar

Brian Adam - 0
Even today, as usual, it is time for unmissable offers Trony has made a very interesting one for a soundbar developed by Samsung ...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY