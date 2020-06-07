Honor Magic Earbuds, review: comfort and good sound for less than 100 euros

Active noise canceling on True Wireles headphones is all the rage. More and more manufacturers are encouraged to launch headphones with this technology, two of the most popular being Apple's AirPods Pro or Sony's WF-1000XM3. These two products have something in common: they are worth more than 200 euros. They are expensive, but that does not mean that there are no more affordable alternatives from other brands, and a clear example are the Honor Magic Earbuds, whose analysis is the one that concerns us today.

Honor Magic Earbuds cost less than half the two alternatives mentioned above. His bet is simple: a familiar and familiar design (it is obvious), a correct performance (with some nuances that we will know later) and a price of 99.90 euros. How do they behave? What experience do they offer? Let's see it.

Technical data of the Honor Magic Earbuds

HONOR MAGIC EABUDS DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT Headset: 41.8 x 23.7 x 19.8mm; 5.4 grams

Case: 80.7 x 35.4 x 29.2 mm; 51 grams DIAPHRAGM UNIT 10 mm TYPE Wireless in-ear CONNECTION Bluetooth 5.0

A2DP 1.3, HFP 1.6, AVRCP 1.5 COMPATIBILITY iOS and Android LOADING TIME Headphones: one hour

Case: 1.5 hours AUTONOMY Headphones: 37 mAh

Case: 410 mAh LOADING THE CASE USB Type-C ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation

Smart detection

Touch control

Different pads PRICE 99.90 euros

Design: looks familiar, and that's a good thing

On the left the Honor Magic Earbuds, on the right the AirPods Pro.

There's no denying that Honor Magic Earbuds bear a certain resemblance to AirPods Pro, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. The upper part, where the speaker is located, has a trapezoidal finish that conforms to the ear, and at the bottom we have the respective mast that will be hanging when we wear the headphones. It is a well-known design, similar to that of other proposals on the market, and although it does not stand out for being novel, it feels very good.

They are finished in polycarbonate, but they convey a good feeling. They are robust and resistant, or at least as robust and resistant as such small devices can feel. This feeling, however, is not transmitted in the box, which is slightly worse, especially in the hinge of the lid. It is also not a big problem, since the box will spend more time in your pocket than in our hands. Now we will talk about it more closely.

First of all, it is advisable to try all the pads to see which one fits us best

As for the weight, each earphone weighs 5.4 grams, the same as the AirPods Pro and slightly less than Xiaomi's Mi True Wireless. In other words, they are quite light, and it shows when we wear it. They go unnoticed and do not disturb during long sessions of use. Now it is important to know that each ear is different and requires a more or less large pad, so Honor has put a bag with pads of different sizes in the box.

So are the headphones on.

It has been valid for me with those that come as standard, but I recommend try them all to find the one that best suits you. This is not only important for comfort, but also for noise cancellation. In this type of headphones, passive noise cancellation, that is, the one that depends on how much we have covered the ear pavilion, it is reduced almost to a minimum, so having the right size pads is essential.

Speaking of the pads, they are silicone and their feel is good. They hold well and during the time I have been using them I have had no problems. I have never dropped them, even doing sports, and the truth is that the final feeling has been quite good. They are really comfortable headphones And, for the price they have, little more can you ask for. You cannot fault your construction, except that have no water resistance. This is a point to value and to keep in mind when doing sports.

Regarding the box, It is quite wide because we keep the headphones horizontal. With this I do not mean that it cannot be carried quietly in your pocket, but it is true that it is quite bulky. It weighs 54 grams, nine grams more than that of the AirPods Pro, and that also shows. The finish of the box is somewhat worse than that of the headphones and feels more plastic to the touch, but I insist that it is not something that has bothered you on a daily basis because it has always been kept in your pocket.

On the back we find the button to force Bluetooth and start synchronization with a new device, as well as the USB Type-C charging port. Because yes, the headphones are charged with a cable, since they do not have wireless charging. At the front we have an LED that will light up in white to indicate that the case is tracking devices and in red when it is low on battery power.

Experience: light and shadow

So we go on to talk about the experience, not the audio quality, since that deserves its own section. To synchronize the headphones we have two options: the lifelong and interesting if we have an Android mobile. The one of a lifetime consists of opening the case, pressing the back button for two seconds, accessing the Bluetooth settings on the mobile and selecting the headphones. Ready, headphones synchronized and ready to play music.

The interesting one is with the Huawei AI Life app, which is only available on Android. What does this application allow us to do? In addition to syncing them, shows us the battery of each earphone and the case and it allows us to modify the touch controls. It does not have more, it is a fairly basic app, but it perfectly fulfills its mission. I am very opposed to installing applications that "I do not need" on the mobile and AI Life has managed to find a place on my home screen during the analysis.

Screenshots of AI Life.

On the other hand, if you have a Huawei or Honor mobile with EMUI 10 or higher, you can access HiPair. What is this? Huawei's fast sync system, which is similar to Apple's with iPhone and AirPods. This consists of bringing the case and mobile closer, opening the case and pressing the back button for two seconds. Automatically, a pop-up screen will appear that will allow us to proceed with the connection. Very useful, but requires a brand mobile.

We talked before about gestures, so let's go with them. Headphone "head" is tactile and recognize our gestures. Specifically, double-click and hold. We can configure each earphone with different gestures, so two taps on the left earbud stop the music and two taps on the right earphone activate the assistant. The gesture of holding down is reserved to activate or deactivate noise cancellation and cannot be modified in either of the two headphones.

On the other hand, a fairly useful function is automatic detection. The headphones detect when we have taken them off and stop the music. Theoretically, they should also replay it when we put them on, but during our tests this didn't work. The music stops when we take them off, but does not reproduce when we put them on. Question that Honor update the software (', by Queen, since it has different styles and it varies. Another option a little more scandalous is' Going Gorillas', by Doctor P. In both songs you can see that music sounds good and it's crisp. Obviously, we are not going to achieve the same nuances as with headphones of 250 or 300 euros, but I insist: the experience is very positive.

Something that most audio foodies may not like is that Magic Earbuds don't have an equalizer app. It is true that apps like Spotify or PowerAmp (on Android), and even some layers of customization, allow us to touch some parameters, but it would have been appreciated if Honor gave the user a little more advanced the possibility of equalizing the sound.

Having said which, let's talk about the hybrid active noise cancellation How does it work? Basically, combining the passive noise cancellation of the headphones themselves and the active cancellation that is achieved with the microphones that are distributed throughout the body of the headphones. These emit waves to cancel the ambient noise up to a maximum of 32 dB, or at least it should work on paper.

Actually, noise cancellation is enough to slightly override the typical bus engine noise, the noise made by the computer tower, or the ambient sound of the street when there is no hustle, but we will continue listening to someone who speaks to us from a close distance, the cars passing by us and in a very subtle way the conversations that are taking place in the middle distance. Do you notice that it is activated? Yes, certainly, but it is not completely insulating.

As for the quality of the calls, without any problem. The voice of our interlocutor is clear and ours too. The headphones use the two external microphones to cancel out the ambient noise and capture our own voice, and while they will not avoid the typical intrusive sound of a strong air current, it is true that the voice is clearer when activated. It is not a panacea, but at least it provides some improvement.

Autonomy: music with some limits

One of the problems inherent in wireless headphones of this type is the battery. Being small we must be aware that we will not be able to use them for a long time without recharging them in the case, and in the Honor Magic Earbuds it is exactly like this. As a general rule, with active noise cancellation activated we have achieved just over two hours of continuous music playback. With noise cancellation disabled it is possible to scratch an additional half hour.

On average, headphones have offered us two hours of continuous music with active noise cancellation

It is a little low autonomy, but enough for a running session or a trip by bus or subway. To give us an idea, it is similar to Xiaomi Mi True Wireless, half that of the AirPods Pro and slightly less than a third that of the Sony WH-1000XM3. Fortunately, they load quite fast, in about an hour, in its case.

The case, by the way, allows charge the headphones fully three times and it charges in an hour and a half. Not bad, but it is still true that autonomy is not its biggest plus point. In short, we are not going to be able to complete half a day of work without charging the headphones. Something you will have to get used to is charging them more often than necessary.

Honor Magic Earbuds: Xataka's opinion

Having tried the Honor Magic Earbuds, the resulting taste in the mouth is good. They are beautiful, they feel good and they are very ergonomic, especially when we find the right silicone pad. The only negative part of the design section is that they do not have any type of water resistance and that the box is quite large.

When it comes to sound quality, headphones perform well if we're not too picky and just want to listen to music wirelessly. The most sound experts surely notice that certain nuances are missing or that the bass may be stronger than expected, but it is not that we are talking about studio headphones. What is a serious problem is latency, which makes it impossible to watch a video or play a video game.

Honor Magic Earbuds offer a good experience, although they have room for improvement in autonomy and latency

Latency, along with autonomy, are its two main negative points. The headphones offer a somewhat short duration compared to its rivals and that is something that affects the daily experience. Noise cancellation is neither the best nor the most insulating, but it will serve to use the headphones in fairly quiet environments. We return to what we said before: for 100 euros, little more can you ask for.

The accessory has been assigned for testing by Honor. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.